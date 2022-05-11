Upcoming Events: Laconia Bike Week 2022 & Americade Rally 2022

AMERICADE BIKE WEEK

Americade is back. Americade is one of the Nation’s most premier motorcycle rallies at Lake George, NY June 7th through June 11th, 2022. Stop by our demo truck at Americade to ride any bike from our 2022 line-up, including the new 2022 R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental. Pre-register now!

Want to get one step closer to riding the BMW Motorcycle of your dreams at BMW Motorrad at Americade Rally 2022? Preregister now so that when you arrive, all that’s left is selecting a time to ride one of our available bikes! Just fill out the form now and check in with a member of our demo team when you arrive. They’ll walk you through the final steps, ensure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear, and be able to answer any questions about finding the right bike for you.

Demo rides are first-come, first-served and can only be booked the day of the ride, so we recommend you come early for the best chance to ride the bike you’ve got your eye on.

Event: BMW Motorrad at Americade Rally 2022

BMW Motorrad at Americade Rally 2022 DATE: June 7 – 11, 2022

June 7 – 11, 2022 LOCATION: Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center

Fort William Henry Hotel & Conference Center ADDRESS: 48 Canada St, Lake George, NY 12845

LACONIA MOTORCYCLE WEEK

Celebrate 99 years of New England Motorcycle tradition with us at the Laconia Bike Week Saturday, June 11th through Sunday, June 19th in Lanconia, NH. Get one step closer to riding the BMW motorcycle of your dreams. Stop by our demo truck at Laconia to ride models from our 2022 line-up, including the new R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental.

Want to get one step closer to riding the BMW Motorcycle of your dreams at BMW Motorrad at Laconia Bike Week 2022? Preregister now so that when you arrive, all that’s left is selecting a time to ride one of our available bikes! Just fill out the form now and check in with a member of our demo team when you arrive. They’ll walk you through the final steps, ensure you have a valid motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear, and be able to answer any questions about finding the right bike for you.

Demo rides are first-come, first-served and can only be booked the day of the ride, so we recommend you come early for the best chance to ride the bike you’ve got your eye on.