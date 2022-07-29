GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team Find Good Pace on Day 1 at Most

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team returned to action at Autodrom Most, with Garrett Gerloff going ninth fastest on combined times, while Kohta Nozane was 16th.

The American rider enjoyed a strong start this morning, going third fastest in Free Practice 1 (1’32.349), with his Japanese teammate ending the session 18th (1’33.925).

In the hotter second free practice, and with both Gerloff and Nozane predominantly focusing on longer runs to extract their full potential for the races. The #31 rider was 10th fastest, while the #3 made steps forward, climbing to 15th (1’33.366).

The two GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team riders will be back in action tomorrow, firstly with FP3 at 09:00 local time (GMT+2), then with the Tissot Superpole at 11:10 and Race 1 at 14:00.

Garrett Gerloff: P9 – 1’32.349

“The morning started pretty well, we made some changes and they worked out nicely. Unfortunately, I struggled a little bit more in the afternoon, we’ll try to understand why and do whatever we need to be quicker tomorrow. Of course, we have to consider the weather – it looks like it’s going to rain, so we should be careful with the track conditions.”

Kohta Nozane: P16 – 1’33.366

“I like the track a lot more compared to last year. From morning to afternoon we improved, and I had a good feeling on the bike. There’s still margin to improve and we’re looking for it, but overall it’s not so bad; a good starting point. The goal is to make steps forward tomorrow, but we need to keep an eye on the weather. Anyway we’re ready whatever the condition.”