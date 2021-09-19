YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC UPDATE – AFTER 19 HOURS

September 19, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

EWC-3-Xavier Simeon-R41

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 19.

Yoshimura SERT Motul continue to lead the Bol d’Or 24 Hours race in France despite having a small slip-off early this morning when rain fell on the Paul Ricard Circuit.

With just under five hours remaining – and after a quick extra pitstop when Xavier Simeon fell during the night session aboard the GSX-R1000R – the team has extended its provisional lead in the series with 25 bonus points for setting pole position and leading at the eight and 16-hour marks.

Simeon and teammates Sylvain Guintoli and Gregg Black had completed 554 laps of the circuit at the end of 19 hours and are 15 laps ahead of second-placed Moto AIN Yamaha having taken a total of 22 pitstops.

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL LAPS AFTER 19 HOURS:

Hour 1: Yoshimura SERT Motul, FCC TSR Honda, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 30 laps.
Hour 2: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Webike SRC Kawasaki, YART Yamaha – 61 laps.
Hour 3: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Webike SRC Kawasaki, YART Yamaha – 92 laps.
Hour 4: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 123 laps.
Hour 5: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 153 laps.
Hour 6: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 184 laps.
Hour 7: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 214 laps.
Hour 8: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 245 laps (+10 points).
Hour 9: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 275 laps.
Hour 10: YART Yamaha, Yoshimura SERT Motul, ERC Endurance Ducati – 301 laps.
Hour 11: YART Yamaha, Yoshimura SERT Motul, VRD Igol Experiences – 330 laps.
Hour 12: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Moto AIN – 359 laps.
Hour 13: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 385 laps.
Hour 14: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 411 laps.
Hour 15: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 439 laps.
Hour 16: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, VRD Igol Experiences – 466 laps (+10 pts).
Hour 17: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 494 laps.
Hour 18: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 523 laps.
Hour 19: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 554 laps.

About Michael Le Pard 6360 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles