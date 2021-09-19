YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL EWC UPDATE – AFTER 19 HOURS

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 19.

Yoshimura SERT Motul continue to lead the Bol d’Or 24 Hours race in France despite having a small slip-off early this morning when rain fell on the Paul Ricard Circuit.

With just under five hours remaining – and after a quick extra pitstop when Xavier Simeon fell during the night session aboard the GSX-R1000R – the team has extended its provisional lead in the series with 25 bonus points for setting pole position and leading at the eight and 16-hour marks.

Simeon and teammates Sylvain Guintoli and Gregg Black had completed 554 laps of the circuit at the end of 19 hours and are 15 laps ahead of second-placed Moto AIN Yamaha having taken a total of 22 pitstops.

YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL LAPS AFTER 19 HOURS:

Hour 1: Yoshimura SERT Motul, FCC TSR Honda, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 30 laps.

Hour 2: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Webike SRC Kawasaki, YART Yamaha – 61 laps.

Hour 3: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Webike SRC Kawasaki, YART Yamaha – 92 laps.

Hour 4: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 123 laps.

Hour 5: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 153 laps.

Hour 6: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Webike SRC Kawasaki – 184 laps.

Hour 7: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 214 laps.

Hour 8: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 245 laps (+10 points).

Hour 9: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, ERC Endurance Ducati – 275 laps.

Hour 10: YART Yamaha, Yoshimura SERT Motul, ERC Endurance Ducati – 301 laps.

Hour 11: YART Yamaha, Yoshimura SERT Motul, VRD Igol Experiences – 330 laps.

Hour 12: Yoshimura SERT Motul, YART Yamaha, Moto AIN – 359 laps.

Hour 13: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 385 laps.

Hour 14: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 411 laps.

Hour 15: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 439 laps.

Hour 16: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, VRD Igol Experiences – 466 laps (+10 pts).

Hour 17: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 494 laps.

Hour 18: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 523 laps.

Hour 19: Yoshimura SERT Motul, Moto AIN, BMRT 3D Maxxess Nevers – 554 laps.