Youngsters Enjoy Epic 2021 bLU cRU Masterclass

The 34 motocross and road racing youngsters enjoyed an incredible 2021 bLU cRU Masterclass in Spain, as they got to experience world class and exclusive coaching from the bLU cRU Ambassadors, with all impressing across the two days of on-track action.

This year’s Masterclass took place just outside of Barcelona, with the 21 road racing talents heading to the Alcarràs circuit, while the 13 motocross youngsters made their mark at the technical MX El Terrè Almenar track.

Before the two days of running started, all of the riders convened in the Alcarràs paddock, where they got their first chance to meet the bLU cRU Ambassadors: FIM Superbike World Championship rider Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha Rider Coach and FIM EWC racer Niccolò Canepa, MXGP Grand Prix winner Brian Jorgensen, and bLU cRU and FIM Supersport World Championship rider Unai Orradre, as well as 2021 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup title-winner Iker Garcia Abella.

That evening the youngsters took to the pit lane for a group photo, before Yamaha Motor Europe bLU cRU Racing Manager Alberto Barozzi gave an official welcome presentation, introducing the Masterclass, the bLU cRU spirit and reinforcing Yamaha’s KANDO philosophy, with the riders also receiving a Media Briefing.

Thursday saw the youngsters get their first chance to showcase their talents in front of the bLU cRU Ambassadors. In Almenar, Jorgensen guided the 13 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 riders around the track, before going through the importance of training and warming up. After completing their first laps of the circuit, Jorgensen then focused on their braking, turning and corner exit, as well as how to improve their starts.

For the road racing youngsters, after a track walk led by the bLU cRU Ambassadors and warm up exercise, the riders took to the track, while Canepa, Locatelli and Orradre kept a close eye on their lines and technique. That afternoon the trio, alongside Garcia Abella, joined the riders out on track, following them to further aid their assessments. Following the sessions, Canepa and Locatelli taught the R3 Masterclass riders how to properly analyse data.

At the end of the day, all of the riders were tasked with giving mock interviews, where they discussed how they felt on the bike, where they could improve, and what they thought of the day overall.

More track running and training kicked off Friday, with the Masterclass youngsters applying what they had learned from the previous day to further improve their speed and consistency.

The event ended with the Prize Giving Ceremony, where the riders were recognised for their efforts, which impressed the entire Yamaha staff and bLU cRU Ambassadors. The YZ Cup winners, who will receive a supported ride in the 2022 EMX Championships, will be announced on 15 November, while two supported spots on the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup are up for grabs for the most impressive road racing riders.

Alberto Barozzi

Yamaha Motor Europe bLU cRU Racing Manager

“The 2021 bLU cRU Masterclass was an amazing event. What has impressed me most about our young riders has been their mood, their attitude and their drive to learn as much as possible over these three days. They obviously want to follow their dream and they had a lot of great moments with our bLU cRU Ambassadors, which I’m sure will stay with them long into the future. I want to say a huge thanks to everyone who made this incredible Masterclass possible, all of the organisers, Ambassadors, mechanics, riders and of course the parents, who I think also really enjoyed this event. A special thanks to my colleagues, JiR Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup Organizer Gianluca Montiron and Yamaha Spain’s Andreu Aguila, who helped a lot with absolutely everything. We will have a very good memory of this great event, and now we look forward to deciding and announcing the winners.”

Niccolò Canepa

bLU cRU Ambassador (Road Racing)

“It has been great to be here at the 2021 Masterclass. It’s a great opportunity for the riders to race next year in the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup, but also to ride with me, Locatelli and the other Ambassadors at the same time on tack. I think we had some really promising talents at this edition of the Masterclass. Everyone was very committed to learning and improving, and now we will take the time to see who we think should earn a supported ride for next year.”

Brian Jorgensen

bLU cRU Ambassador (MX)

“The Masterclass this year has been really, really good. We’ve been working on the technical aspect of the riders, which is very important. These young riders are the future of this sport, and for them to be learning all of this now is something that I hope can take them to the next level. We’ve been very lucky with the weather, it’s been a little bit chilly, but it has stayed dry and the track has been perfect. I think everyone had an incredible experience, and we had a good overall package, not just focusing on track but also with other aspects like the interview training, which can really help with their communication. It’s been a pleasure to work with these young riders, who could one day be future champions.”

Andrea Locatelli

bLU cRU Ambassador (Road Racing)

“I’m so happy to have been an Ambassador at the Masterclass. It was my first one, and I was really proud of all of the kids. Every day and every session they approved a lot, they came to me to ask questions and I could help them to improve a little bit on the bike and also for the future. It’s great that Yamaha focuses on helping the young riders, giving them the opportunity to go to the European Cup, and then to compete in the WorldSSP300. Thank you to Niccolò, Alberto and everyone who made this event so special.”