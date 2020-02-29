ZACH OSBORNE INJURED DURING A PRACTICE CRASH THIS WEEK

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne was injured during a practice crash in Florida this week following Round 8 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series. Osborne suffered a broken rib, two bruised lungs and a sprained wrist. His return to racing is yet to be determined as he assesses the proper recovery time for his injuries. Osborne said. “It’s been a very tough start to the season for me and my team has been so awesome in picking me back up as they always do. This is just a bump in the road and I will be back as soon as I’m back to 100% and can reach my full potential again.” “I’m really gutted with the timing of this incident but very grateful that my injuries were minor considering the hit that I took,”“It’s been a very tough start to the season for me and my team has been so awesome in picking me back up as they always do. This is just a bump in the road and I will be back as soon as I’m back to 100% and can reach my full potential again.” Round 9 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series will take place this Saturday, February 29 in Atlanta, Georgia where Osborne’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates will line up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.