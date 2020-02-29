ZACH OSBORNE INJURED DURING A PRACTICE CRASH THIS WEEK

|ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM RIDER SET TO MISS UPCOMING ROUND OF SUPERCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne was injured during a practice crash in Florida this week following Round 8 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series. Osborne suffered a broken rib, two bruised lungs and a sprained wrist. His return to racing is yet to be determined as he assesses the proper recovery time for his injuries.
“I’m really gutted with the timing of this incident but very grateful that my injuries were minor considering the hit that I took,” Osborne said. “It’s been a very tough start to the season for me and my team has been so awesome in picking me back up as they always do. This is just a bump in the road and I will be back as soon as I’m back to 100% and can reach my full potential again.”
Round 9 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series will take place this Saturday, February 29 in Atlanta, Georgia where Osborne’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates will line up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.