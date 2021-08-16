2022 KTM NEW HEIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE

New Heights of Performance awaits riders as KTM unleashes 19 new 2022 motorcycle models! From a highly focused track weapon, boasting a dedicated track-biased chassis that combines design data collected from KTM Factory Racing efforts to environmentally sensitive electric bikes to 4 and 2-Stroke Enduro winners and last but not least 4 and 2-Stroke motocross champions. The biggest news is the new 2022 KTM RC8C 128 Hp, 889cc track weapon developed alongside Krämer Motorcycles. Beyond purpose-built for lightweight racing its party trick is that all information is displayed via a 5“ TFT display with integrated data recording, which is continually logged and can be analyzed. Are you READY TO RACE?

Supersport

– 2022 KTM RC8C – New model

Electric

– 2022 KTM Freeride SX-E 5

Enduro – 4 Stroke

– 2022 KTM 450 XC-F

– 2022 KTM 350 XC-F

– 2022 KTM 250 XC-F

Enduro – 2 Stroke

– 2022 KTM 300 XC TPI

– 2022 KTM 250 XC TPI

– 2022 KTM 125 XC

Motocross – 4 Stroke

– 2022 KTM 450 SX-F

– 2022 KTM 350 SX-F

– 2022 KTM 250 SX-F

Motocross – 2 Stroke

– 2022 KTM 250 SX

– 2022 KTM 150 SX

– 2022 KTM 125 SX

– 2022 KTM 85 SX 19/16

– 2022 KTM 85 SX 17/14

– 2022 KTM 65 SX

– 2022 KTM 50 SX

– 2022 KTM 50 SX Mini

Introducing the 2022 KTM RC8C…

The KTM RC 8C is a lightweight racing prototype built around the potent LC8c engine, developed in close partnership with Krämer Motorcycles.

It is a highly focused track weapon, boasting a dedicated track-biased chassis that combines design data collected from KTM Factory Racing efforts in a number of International Racing Championships, and top-shelf components only found on factory race machines.

Out of the box, the KTM RC 8C is aimed at setting fast lap times, giving amateur track riders a taste of what life is like at the sharp end of Grand Prix racing, without the drawback of needing specialist teams for maintenance or upkeep.

Rolling out of pit lane and directly onto the starting grid, the KTM RC 8C is a limited production track-only motorcycle built to satisfy the apex-slaying needs of orange-bleeding track warriors. Dedicated to putting in fast lap times with unmatched hyper-focused precision, the KTM RC 8C is undeniably, READY TO RACE!

The KTM RC 8C is a purpose-built, lightweight racing prototype which uses the familiar LC8c engine from the KTM 890 DUKE R in a bespoke, track-ready chassis, bristling with high-end racing componentry. In essence, the KTM RC 8C allows customers the opportunity to own a machine that is as close to a Factory race bike as possible – without the drawbacks of needing a specialist race team to maintain it.

Engineered to be 100% ready for the track, the KTM RC 8C is a completely hand-built machine, powered by a high-torque production engine to allow for easy maintenance.

KTM’S 2021 ENDURO RANGE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS OF PERFORMANCE

For 2021, the combination of three 2-stroke models with the ground-breaking transfer port injection (TPI) system and four 4-strokes ensures that adult riders and racers of all ages and abilities will have the equipment to suit their needs, whether for competition or the ultimate play weapon on the toughest trails around the globe.

KTM’s expertise and experience gained from the WESS Enduro World Championship, including rounds at Red Bull Romaniacs and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo, among a range of other racing disciplines worldwide, permeate the evolving shape of KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI technology. The 2022 KTM Enduro portfolio is set apart by its fresh and truly READY TO RACE graphic scheme and updated colour palette, while the major enhancements for 2021 include changes to suspension components, as well as engine refinements.

The KTM 300 XC-W TPI is the leading 2-stroke in the line with an impressive power-to-weight ratio and supreme handling to thrill even the most demanding rider. 2021 marks the fourth year of KTM’s advanced and electronically controlled 2-stroke fuel injection system. Breathing new life into the 2-stroke engine, TPI extended the possibilities for performance, rider experience and the delivery of dependable power right into the rider’s fingers. The advantages are clear: there is no need for re-jetting for the climate, altitude or conditions. Automatic and electronically applied oil injection is another major asset.

As with all KTM EXC-F and XC-W TPI motorcycles in the 2021 ensemble, the KTM 300 XC-W TPI benefits from an additional external preload adjuster in the WP XPLOR front fork that allows for easy setting changes for varying track or trail conditions. Additionally, the ultra-lightweight KTM 150 XC-W TPI has been given a new piston, which brings increased performance, consistency and durability.

KTM refuses to kick down a gear in its mission to continue making the KTM EXC-F and XCF-W models the best dual-sport and offroad 4-stroke machines on the market. The 2022 KTM 500 EXC-F and 350 EXC-F models not only ensure their presence at the top of the dual-sport segment, but also make them serious consideration for any extreme offroad riders with high-quality WP XPLOR suspension, BREMBO brakes and an ultra-light chromoly steel frame.

Based on the same performance platform as the EXC-F models, the KTM 500 XCF-W and KTM 350 XCF-W machines make a definitive performance statement in the KTM 4-stroke Enduro line. With advanced Traction Control and Map selection activated with the touch of a button, controllable power is put to the ground in the most challenging terrain. As with all the models in the range, they also feature NEKEN handlebars, No-Dirt footpegs and CNC-milled hubs with GIANT rims fitted as standard equipment, encapsulating their READY TO RACE DNA.