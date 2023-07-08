2023 Pro Motocross Championship Set for Season Premiere on NBC with Historic Coverage of Opening Motos at Southwick National
Complete Coverage of Round 6 Featured Domestically on Peacock
and Internationally with SuperMotocross Video Pass
STAMFORD, Conn. (July 7, 2023) – The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will reach its halfway point of the summer season from what may be American motocross’ most distinctive venue in Western Massachusetts’ The Wick 338. The famed sand track will offer the season’s most unique challenge with an ever-changing racing surface for Round 6 and the Crestview Construction Southwick National. Highlighting broadcast coverage of the 42nd running from Southwick this Saturday, July 8, is the season premiere on NBC at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, which will signify a historic moment for the championship as Moto 1 of both the 250 Class and 450 Class will be shown on network television for the first time. Complete coverage of the action at The Wick 338 will be streamed domestically on Peacock and internationally through SuperMotocross Video Pass, with uninterrupted motos.
Team Honda HRC’sJett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to five with a 450 Class victory at RedBud last week, which established a new standard for the most successful start in a division in series history. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan earned his first career win to end the undefeated run by Hunter Lawrence and tighten the title fight.
Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, qualifying coverage this Saturday from the Southwick National gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.
International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe. For a limited time, new subscribers can take advantage of a 50% off discount.
BROADCAST TEAM
Play by Play: Jason Weigandt
Analysts: Ricky Carmichael &James Stewart
Reporters: Will Christien & Jason Thomas
HOW TO WATCH
Saturday, July 8
Pro Motocross Championship: Race Day Live
Peacock @ 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET
Pro Motocross Championship: Southwick National [LIVE]
NBC @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET [Moto 1’s]
Peacock @ 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET [All Motos]
Monday, July 10
Pro Motocross Championship: Southwick National Replay
CNBC, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App
11 p.m. PT [Sunday] / 2 a.m. ET
A record 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, inclusive of Supercross and Pro Motocross, will be presented across Peacock, NBC, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports digital platforms in 2023, culminating with two SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final fueled by Monster Energy.
