2023 Pro Motocross Championship Set for Season Premiere

Conn. (July 7, 2023) – The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will reach its halfway point of the summer season from what may be American motocross’ most distinctive venue in Western Massachusetts’ The Wick 338. The famed sand track will offer the season’s most unique challenge with an ever-changing racing surface for Round 6 and the Crestview Construction Southwick National. Highlighting broadcast coverage of the 42nd running from Southwick this Saturday, July 8, is the season premiere on NBC at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, which will signify a historic moment for the championship as Moto 1 of both the 250 Class and 450 Class will be shown on network television for the first time. Complete coverage of the action at The Wick 338 will be streamed domestically on Peacock and internationally through SuperMotocross Video Pass, with uninterrupted motos.

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence remained perfect in the 2023 Pro Motocross season and increased his winning streak to five with a 450 Class victory at RedBud last week, which established a new standard for the most successful start in a division in series history. In the 250 Class, Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan earned his first career win to end the undefeated run by Hunter Lawrence and tighten the title fight.

Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, qualifying coverage this Saturday from the Southwick National gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe.