2023 Vespa Tinder’s Justin Bieber

EXPLOSIVE CREATIVITY.

Introducing the 2023 Vespa Sprint 50 Justin Bieber x…

What happens when two pop icons get together?

A unique project born to celebrate the spirit of freedom and the passion for style and design through an explosive mix of creativity that brings together coolness, pop culture and contemporary flair

Vespa has always spurred the imagination of artists, stylists and designers around the globe. Over the recent years, big names including Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon have coupled their authentic creativity with the unmistakable style of Vespa, developing exclusive brand collections.

This year it is time for an unexpected and exciting collaboration at top levels of the global pop culture: Justin Bieber, an internationally acclaimed music star with millions of fans all over the world, joins up efforts with Vespa to unveil JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA, a new exclusive Vespa model personally ideated and designed by the singer.

Bieber’s passion for Vespa is well known: “The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris. I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun”, – comments Justin Bieber.

Glamourous and timeless, the new Vespa designed by Justin Bieber reflects his creativity, always on whenever he dreams up something unique destined to become pure inspiration.

“I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool. Being able to express myself, whether it’s through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing – it’s a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things”, said Justin Bieber.

JMonochrome is the underlying style feature that distinguishes the new Vespa signed by Bieber.

White color, selected by the singer, passes through all elements of the new Vespa Sprint: from the saddle to the grips to the spokes of the rims. The brand logo and the flames drawn on the body of the vehicle are also tone on tone white; that is the spin the singer wanted to put on the design to embody the creative drive, vibrancy and vigor – the values ​​shared by both Bieber and Vespa.

JUSTIN BIEBER X VESPA is rolled out with classic 50, 125 and 150cc engines, capacities that have made Vespa history, now revamped in full respect of the most recent environmental regulations. The fresh, youthful geometry of the vehicle makes up a light yet protective body while the handlebar, with its unmistakable evocative rectangular headlight, supports an extremely modern full color multifunctional TFT display, in sync with all smartphone functions. The Full-Led lights and the spectacular 12” wheel rims are supreme results of blending style and technology.

An exclusive limited edition is complemented by an equally irresistible accessories collection. A bag, a pair of gloves and a total white helmet with an utter “Justin spin”, the flames, will make the Vespa experience even cooler!

A UNIQUE PROJECT TO BE UNVEILED IN FEBRUARY 2022, CELEBRATING THE SPIRIT OF FREEDOM & THE LOVE OF DESIGN

Driven by the desire to explore creativity, celebrate style and design, and have some fun doing it, Justin Bieber and Vespa today announce one of the most unexpected and exciting collaborations of 2022.

The meeting of the world’s biggest pop star and the classic Italian brand is no chance encounter. Style and design are a source of constant inspiration for Justin, while Vespa has always been close to the world of music and youth culture.

“My fans know how much I love sports: skateboarding, hockey, basketball, BMX. I’ve always been drawn to that mix of style, grace and speed,” said Justin Bieber.

“I’m excited to put my spin on the iconic Italian design of Vespa.”

2023 Vespa Pic Nic: FREEDOM, FRIENDSHIP AND SHARING.

Introducing the 2023 Vespa Pic Nic…

Leave everyday stress behind you and venture out into the beauty of Nature with Vespa Pic Nic. Representing the charm of country-chic style and an absolute dream to ride, it comes with all you need to create life’s special carefree moments, without compromising on understated glamour.

All you need for a perfect Pic Nic

No picnic is complete without the right basket, and the Vespa Pic Nic comes with the perfect speciman. Its wicker exterior contains a removable cooler bag and a water-resistant jacquard rug, all embellished with the logo of this special series. The scooter also includes a front and rear chrome luggage rack , perfect for transporting your picnic to your favourite spot.

A feelgood vibe

When fresh air and the need for freedom calls, Vespa Pic Nic is your perfect companion for a carefree, adventure that breaks the shackles of everyday routine. Your scooter, your rules! Jump in the saddle with your favourite pillion passenger and prepare to enjoy the blue sky, the sun on your skin, and the tickle of grass as you feast al fresco on the delicious meal in your wicker basket. With Vespa Pic Nic, you’ll create lasting memories and joyous moments in your favourite spots around town and in the countryside.

Vespa has always represented the joy of living and racing towards the future, technologically on the cutting edge and always ahead of trends whilst remaining faithful to its unique and timeless design. Vespa Primavera, in particular, has always had a young and fresh soul thanks to its light weight and style. And from the sixties, it has proposed alternative and youthful mobility in cities congested by cars.

In a world that is rediscovering the beauty of experiencing nature, Vespa Primavera is now available in the new and exclusive Pic Nic version, created specifically to flee everyday stress and savour moments of joy and socialising outdoors in the most glamorous and carefree way, accompanies by the light lines, the brilliant performance, and the easy ride of a Vespa.

Release date: 4 July 2022, just in time for the 4th of July.