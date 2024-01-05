First 2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles Arrive!

Exclusive first look at the first 2024 Harley-Davidson Motorcycles to Arrive. 20 New 2024 H-D’s to tickle your taste buds at Total Motorcycle! New motorcycles from Sport, Cruiser, Adventure, Grand American Touring, and Trike categories with 3 special previews of the 2024 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide, Pan-America and Fat Bob 114 you won’t find on North American sites.

The 2024 returning models represent a collection of the sport’s most desirable motorcycles in the Harley-Davidson motorcycle portfolio.

I’m always interested in what the best values in a new motorcycle line-up is, after all, we are in a recession and money is tight. So, here are my 3 picks. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster priced at $11,999 USD / $14,499 CAD, a great entry level new H-D bike to get into the line for the less amount of money. The 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard priced at $14,999 USD / $18,799 CAD is the lowest cost full frame bike available, but for $18,799 in Canada the price isn’t competitive enough vs the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 which is just $1,200 more ($2000 more in the USA) and a bigger newer engine (114 vs 107).

No matter what new 2024 Harley-Davidson interests you, Total Motorcycle is full of the VERY BEST H-D information you’ll find, anywhere, on the internet and we just keep adding more. Remember this is PREVIEW information and we will be updating each model as more information is released.

Enjoy!

2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster: INTO A NEW DAWN.

Introducing the 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster…

Designed to inspire riders of all skill levels, the Harley-Davidson Nightster introduces a new narrative in the Sportster™ story.

Forward riding position

Mid-mount foot controls

Low

A2 compatible

Rider safety enhancements available

AMERICAN DREAMIN’ – The dawn of a new era has arrived for Harley-Davidson.

2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard: ONLY THE ESSENTIALS.

Introducing the 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard…

A raw, stripped-down, bobber-style bike, the Harley-Davidson Softail Standard is an ideal blank canvas for customization.

Authentic heritage meets modern technology for power, style, and the unadulterated riding experience – around town or along country roads.

2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114: STRIPPED DOWN FOR THE STREET.

Introducing the 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114…

A perfect performance base for customization, the Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 is a gritty, lean, and mean bobber cloaked in black.

Sport

A category created by the venerable Sportster. Iconic design, authentic sound. These are bikes built for carving mountain roads, and blasting through city streets.



– 2024 Harley-Davidson Sportster S – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Nightster Special – Preview

Cruiser

Authentic heritage meets modern technology for power, style, and the unadulterated riding experience – around town or along country roads.

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Breakout 117 – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 – Preview (Europe)

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Sport Glide – Preview (Europe)

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider S – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Low Rider ST – Preview

Adventure Touring

Where touring becomes detouring, and everything is a road.



– 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan-America – Preview (Europe)

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special – Preview

Grand American Touring

The category we’ve created from the ground up. Go the distance, in style. Discover the wide open world and freedom for the soul on bikes only Harley-Davidson could build.



– 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Road King Special – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited – Preview

Trike

Roll with confidence, comfort, and head-turning custom style on three wheels.



– 2024 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler – Preview

– 2024 Harley-Davidson Road Glide 3 – Preview

HARLEY-DAVIDSON REVEALS 2024 MODEL MOTORCYCLES AVAILABLE NOW AT WORLDWIDE AUTHORIZED DEALERSHIPS

Additional New Models to Premier January 24

MILWAUKEE (January 2, 2024) – Harley-Davidson today revealed a portion of its 2024 motorcycle line and announced these bikes are now available at authorized Harley-Davidson dealerships globally, with additional new motorcycle models to be unveiled soon. The limited-production 2024 models from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle models will be revealed at 10 a.m. CST on January 24.

The 2024 returning models represent the following categories in the Harley-Davidson motorcycle portfolio, a collection of the sport’s most desirable motorcycles.

Grand American Touring: For riders responding to the call of the open road. Grand American Touring models take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and community that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience.

Cruiser: Iconic and diverse styling – from nostalgic to very modern – is paired with the ability to customize and make the ultimate personal statement.

Sport: Industry-leading performance and advanced technology offer an exhilarating riding experience combined with styling inspired by Harley-Davidson heritage.

Trike: Harley-Davidson Trike models offer an appealing option for those who appreciate the confidence of a three-wheel platform.

Adventure Touring: For riders who want the ability to go anywhere, those who see touring as detouring. The award-winning Pan America motorcycle is a versatile and inspirational machine that makes any surface a road.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Learn more about the complete line of Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson MotorClothes apparel and accessories, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

