Cameron Beaubier Sweeps MotoAmerica Superbike weekend at Road Atlanta

Cameron Beaubier put on another masterclass performance aboard his Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing R1 in Sunday’s race two, sweeping the MotoAmerica Superbike weekend at Road Atlanta. Jake Gagne scored another runner-up finish to cap off a stellar outing for the team at Round 3 of the championship in Braselton, Georgia.

Beaubier got off to a great start from pole position with his teammate right behind him. The pair started to build a gap on the competition until the red flag came out right before the start of the third lap. On the restart, the defending champ missed the holeshot but was able to make the move inside of his rival into Turn 2. From there on, Beaubier set a blistering pace and went unchallenged for the remainder of the shortened 14-lap race to earn his seventh win at Road Atlanta. The victory helped expand his lead in the championship to 19-points over his teammate.

After the red flag, Gagne didn’t get a repeat of his start either and was back in third. He made the pass for second on the first lap in Turn 6, but unfortunately, his teammate had already checked out in the lead. Undeterred, Gagne put his head down in the hot, demanding conditions and was able to close the gap to 2.5 seconds at the checkered flag and bring home another 1-2 finish for the team.

The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is back in action next weekend, August 7-9, for Round 4 of the MotoAmerica Superbike Championship at Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“It was another great day for the team and the Yamaha R1 at Road Atlanta. We made some small improvements and both Cameron and Jake rode consistently to secure yet another 1-2 finish. Also, congratulations to Matt (Scholtz) and the Westby team for making it another Yamaha R1 sweep. We are looking forward to more of the same at Pittsburgh.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“The weekend couldn’t have gone better with the double along with a Yamaha sweep on both days! The guys had my bike working great all weekend and I was impressed with the times that we could do on race tires. I’m looking forward to lining up next weekend!”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We got off to a great start behind Cam, but unfortunately got caught with a red flag on lap two. On the restart I didn’t get quite the jump and Cam set sail in the lead right from Turn 2. I had to make a close pass on Toni (Elias) on that first lap, but Cam was already really rolling right away. My first few laps weren’t that good but I smoothed it out and got into a pretty nice rhythm. I’m happy to bring home another second at Road Atlanta. We’ve made a lot of progress this weekend so I’m really pumped to get to Pittsburgh next week and continue the fight!”