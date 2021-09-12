Crashes and fractures highlight final Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX Hangtown

Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper did exactly what he needed to do to have a chance at the championship, going 1-1 for the first time this season and claiming the final Lucas Oil Pro Motocross 250MX overall win. While it wasn’t enough to claim the title, Cooper was able to walk away with his head held high, putting in a heartfelt effort as he stood on the podium at each and every round this season. Rookie Levi Kitchen claimed his third top-10 finish of the year, rounding out the day ninth overall with a 6-12 moto score. Jarrett Frye was close to joining his teammate in the top-10, ultimately scoring 11th on his 9-10 moto results.
After topping qualifying for an impressive ninth time out of 12 rounds this season, Cooper did what he does best and grabbed the holeshot in Moto 1. He pulled a gap and maintained a good pace throughout the moto. While the riders behind tried to catch him, the New Yorker ultimately finished the moto with a 3.5-second lead. When the Moto 2 gate dropped, it was a near miss for another holeshot, but Cooper was right there and able to move his Yamaha YZ250F into the lead by the second lap. He maintained the front spot for the remainder of the race and collected the first perfect 1-1 overall of his career.
Kitchen was able to prove how much he had learned during his rookie season at the season finale. In the opening moto, the 2021 Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award winner powered his Yamaha to ninth-place on the opening lap and continued to take advantage of the attrition at the front of the pack, crossing the line in sixth. He matched his first moto start but had a tip over on the third lap that pushed him back to 14th. Kitchen kept pushing on the extremely tough track, making his way up to 12th for ninth overall.
Frye has found his speed in the second half of the season and was able to put in two solid motos at Hangtown. He got a start outside of the top 10 in the first moto and crossed the line in ninth. In Moto 2, the Maryland rider came back from 12th to finish 10th, giving him 11th on the day.
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing 250 Team Manager
“Today was a great day! Justin stepped up and did what he had to do. He fought hard and got his first 1-1, and really was the best guy all day. Levi’s first moto was awesome with a sixth-place finish. In the second moto, he had a fall early on and had an issue with his arm but he rode through it and put his heart into it. Jarrett’s 11th overall finish doesn’t reflect his riding. He was inside of the top 10 in both motos and really tried hard to hold off Jett (Lawrence) in that first moto. It was an impressive day for him and I’m really proud of all of our guys.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“We did all that we could today. I ended up having a fracture in my thumb from that Washougal crash, but it was feeling a lot better today and the team did a good job to get me feeling comfortable on a gnarly race track. It was a great season and we were on the podium every weekend, which was a big accomplishment for me. It was nice to get the 1-1 today, but it’s a little bittersweet to come up short in the end. I’m proud of myself and the team; we were able to rebound and we all worked our butts off.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“It’s been a great experience to run these past few races with the whole team. I’m very thankful for everything they’ve taught me and feel like I’m truly on the best equipment out there. I’m looking forward to next season.”
Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing
“Overall it was a pretty good day and we went 9-10 at the last round on a tough track. I gave it everything I had, so I’m happy with that.”