Double podium for MotoGP Ducati Lenovo Team Thailand

Double podium for the Ducati Lenovo Team in the Thai GP, with Jack Miller second and Pecco Bagnaia third in Buriram. The Italian rider is now -2 points off leader Quartararo

The Grand Prix of Thailand, held this weekend at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, ended with a double podium for the Ducati Lenovo Team. In fact, Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia finished second and third, respectively, in the race held this afternoon in the wet, which started with an hour delay after continuous postponements due to heavy downpours.

When the lights went out, both Ducati Lenovo Team riders made a good start. Jack Miller, who departed from seventh on the grid, made up ground immediately in the frantic early stages of the race, taking the first position after only three laps. Towards the second part of the race, however, the Australian rider was overtaken by Miguel Oliveira, who eventually took victory in the Thai GP. After today’s Grand Prix, Jack remains fifth in the overall standings but reduces the distance to Championship leader Fabio Quartararo to 40 points, keeping himself mathematically in the fight for the World Title.

On the other hand, Pecco Bagnaia closed the gap to the French rider to just two points thanks to his third-place finish today. Already third after six laps, the Italian rider had to contend with a fierce Marc Marquez until five laps to go, when Johann Zarco, Ducati rider of the Pramac Racing team, moved up behind him, relegating the Spanish rider to fifth.

Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd

“With these conditions, the race felt really long, and in addition to managing my pace, I also had to be very careful not to make any mistakes. When Oliveira passed me, I kept pushing hard to catch and pass him. I wanted to try on the last lap, but I made a small mistake with four corners to go, and he was really strong in the last sector. Anyway, I am happy to be on the podium again: the bike is working better and better, and the team is doing an incredible job. In addition, Pecco is now only 2 points behind the leader in the standings, and the fight for the title is getting more and more open. It was a really good day for the whole team, and I would be thrilled if we could bring the title back to Bologna. Now I can’t wait to finally return home to race in front of my family in Phillip Island.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd

“I am thrilled with this third place. It was a long and very intense race. I knew my potential in the wet was this and not the one shown in Japan. From the beginning, I tried to push, trying to lose as little ground as possible, but it was not easy. By the end, the front tyre was gone, and the riders behind were getting closer and closer, but in the end, we made it. We are two points behind Quartararo in the Championship, so the next three races will be really decisive.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will now have a week off before returning to the track from 14th-16th October at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit near Melbourne for the Australian GP, Jack Miller’s home race.