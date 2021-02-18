Endurance World Championship Yamalube rider undergoing surgery

Canepa was in Spain testing with YART Yamaha teammates Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika when he crashed heavily on entry to Valencia’s Turn 10. The airbag in his leathers deployed and prevented injury to his upper body, but a heavy impact on his left ankle left the former endurance World Champion with three fractures in the joint.

After an initial assessment in Valencia, Canepa was transported to the Hospital Universitario Dexeus in Barcelona, where surgeons stabilised the fractures with two plates, in a two-hour surgical procedure that took place on Wednesday evening.

The post-surgery prognosis is good, with Canepa expected to make a full recovery ahead of the 24 Hours of Le Mans on 17/18 April, the opening round of the 2021 Endurance World Championship season.