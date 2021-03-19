FIERCELY COMPETITIVE MOTO3 WITH BACK-TO-BACK RACES IN QATAR

A double header around the Losail International Circuit lies in store for the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team and the FR 250 GP-mounted rider line-up of Romano Fenati and Adrian Fernandez to launch the 2021 FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto3. The back-to-back stop in Qatar is the first of nineteen rounds and the opening chapter in the fantastically close racing category.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is eying more spoils in its second year as part of the Moto3 field. In 2020 Romano Fenati delivered a maiden victory for the brand at the ‘Gran Premio Dell’Emilia Romagna E Della Riviera Di Rimini’ on home turf. The 25-year old Italian is the most experienced and successful racer in the Moto3 field with a total of 12 wins and 25 podiums. He is now chasing more statistics in his second term with Husqvarna Motorcycles.

Adrian Fernandez is a Moto3 rookie for 2021 but carries experience of the FR 250 GP after having steered the motorcycle in the 2020 FIM CEV Junior World Championship. The Spaniard has been signed by the team for his bright potential and will be looking to learn and show signs of progression as he deals with a much broader range of international circuits in the coming months.

Like the rest of their Moto3 rivals they will benefit from three extra days of free practice at the Losail International Circuit in another outing lasting from Friday 19th March to Sunday 21st. The first day of the Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar then takes place on Friday 26th.

Romano Fenati: “One year after starting our Husqvarna Motorcycles debut in Qatar we are back for the second season and I’m very excited to be racing again. Losail is a good circuit for me, and I really like the layout. I’m ready to work hard with the team to meet our goals. We had a good test at Jerez and can now look ahead to a strong 2021.”

Adrian Fernandez: “It’s a big year for me where I want to learn as much as possible. I’m looking forward to starting the year at Losail, which will be a new track for me and happy we’ll have a few days of Free Practice to get more feeling with the bike and also the circuit. I’m happy on the bike so far and with the connection I have with the team. I think we’ll be able to work pretty good towards our goals this season.”

Peter Öttl, Team Manager: “Our team is almost ready to go and again we can count on a stable mix of experience and knowledge and a good team atmosphere. The Husqvarna FR 250 GP hasn’t changed much for 2021 because engine development is frozen but, where the rules allow us, we have been able to make some alterations, and these are important in Moto3 where every tiny advantage can make a difference. We worked on suspension and a few other details at the recent test at Jerez and we’ll check these again once we are in Qatar.”

Max Biaggi, Team Principal: “We’re very excited to start this 2021 season and our second year of partnership with Husqvarna Motorcycles. In terms of riders we have Romano again and not only did he bring Husqvarna their first ever win in Moto3 but every single person inside the team knows he has the potential to win many more. We know we have a lot of possibilities with him and one more full season means we hope we can go for the championship. On the other side of the box we welcome Adrian. He is very young and was racing the Husqvarna machine in the FIM CEV Junior World Championship last year. We want him to get as much experience as possible and also aim for some good results. The first year is not so easy and he has a lot of new tracks to deal with. We hope he can learn fast and show us what he can do. He will have the whole team behind him and supporting him. We’ll be in Qatar in a few days, so, let’s start! Engine on!”

Pit Beirer, Husqvarna Motorcycles Motorsport Director: “We saw in 2020 that the Husqvarna Motorcycles name has the potential to be right at the front of the Moto3 pack and we’re happy and hopeful that Max, Peter and the guys will be even more competitive this year. With Romano and Adrian there is again an interesting combination of the right experience and potential in the Sterilgarda Max Racing Team on the FR 250 GP. We can expect some exciting times for the season ahead.”

FIM Grand Prix World Championship Moto3TM Calendar 2021

Barwa Grand Prix of Qatar (QAT) – 28.03.2021

Grand Prix of Doha (QAT) – 04.04.2021

Grande Prémio de Portugal (POR) – 18.04.2021

Gran Premio Red Bull de España (ESP) – 02.05.2021

SHARK Helmets Grand Prix de France (FRA) – 16.05.2021

Gran Premio d´Italia Oakley (ITA) – 30.05.2021

Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya (ESP) – 06.06.2021

Liqui Moly Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland (GER) – 20.06.2021

Motul TT Assen (NED) – 27.06.2021

Grand Prix of Finland (FIN) – 11.07.2021

Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich (AUT) – 15.08.2021

British Grand Prix (GBR) – 29.08.2021

Gran Premio de Aragón (ESP) – 12.09.2021

Gran Premio Octo di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini (ITA) – 19.09.2021

Motul Grand Prix of Japan (JPN) – 03.10.2021

OR Thailand Grand Prix (THAI) – 10.10.2021

Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix (AUS) – 24.10.2021

Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix (MYS) – 31.10.2021

Gran Premio Motul de la Cumunitat Valenciana (ESP) – 14.11.2021