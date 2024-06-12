Historical weekend awaits in Misano for WorldSBK

GYTR GRT Yamaha Excited for Home Round in Misano

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK team return to action at the Misano World Circuit, Marco Simoncelli, Italy, for the fourth round of the 2024 FIM Superbike World Championship this weekend, 14-16 June.

Remy Gardner and Dominique Aegerter are both eager to return to racing after the break, during which the team completed a productive test session at the Misano circuit at the end of May with both riders enjoying valuable track time and building a solid base ahead of the race weekend.

Last time out in Assen, Gardner clinched his maiden WorldSBK podium in Race 2 following a strong weekend overall in the Netherlands. Aegerter scored solid points on Sunday, making his way through the field with a superb comeback to join podium contention in the latter stages of the race.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team is also delighted to announce three new partners for both the upcoming round and remainder of the 2024 season. Wallife, The Lawford and D-Factory branding will feature prominently on Gardner and Aegerter’s R1 WorldSBK machines, as well as all other team assets.

Remy Gardner

“We’ll finally be back racing after over a month! I cannot wait to be in Misano, we had a productive test there and I feel we’re ready for the fourth round of the season. We have a good base, I’m looking forward to it. We had a really strong round in Assen, and we’d like to keep the same line of attack here in Italy as well. It’ll be awesome to have also a lot of supporters on our side considering this is the home round of the team, I cannot wait to meet you all at the race track!”

Dominique Aegerter

“Finally the break is over, I can’t wait to get back on track! We had a useful test session here in Misano just two weeks ago and we have a good base setup for the race, so I’m looking forward to it. Last year in Italy we enjoyed some solid races battling for the top five, we’d like to do the same this season. It’s also amazing it’ll be team’s home round, so we’ll have a lot of supporters on our side and I cannot wait to see all the people in Misano, see you there!”

Filippo Conti (Team Manager)

“Finally we are back on track and what better place than Misano, the Motor Valley! Two weeks ago we had a good test there, both riders have a solid base setup to approach the weekend. We look forward on welcoming and embracing all the people who will come to support us, we will try to make you feel all our passion and all our warmth! We would also like to welcome our new partners, Wallife, The Lawford and D-Factory, we appreciate their support, it will be very important from here until the end of the season. At the same time, the support of all our partners who are helping us achieve great results in this 2024 is very important, as evidenced by Remy’s podium in the last round. We are looking forward to Misano to live this thrilling weekend!”