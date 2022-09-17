Horror highside at the Austrian MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 17.

Following the ankle injury suffered in a horror highside at the Austrian GP which forced him to miss the San Marino GP, Joan Mir has now had to withdraw from the Aragon and Japanese GPs.

His diagnosis of damage to the talus head and ligaments of his right ankle required a period of absolute rest, and this appeared to have lessened the pain and increased his strength. Joan was cleared to ride in Aragon by his own doctors and circuit medical staff, and he was hopeful of his ability to ride, but following the first three Free Practice sessions at the Spanish circuit the Mallorcan found a severe lack of mobility and an increase in pain. For his own safety, and the safety of those around him, he has decided to withdraw from the weekend’s proceedings. He will also sit out the forthcoming Japanese GP, which will take place next weekend.

The team support Joan’s decision and wish him a smooth and continued recovery.

Joan Mir:

“I tried but it doesn’t make sense to keep going. I don’t have the flexibility and sensitivity to ride properly. I also have a bit more pain that expected. I’m disappointed because I thought I would be able to ride without problems, and after the first two practice sessions I realised that wasn’t the case. I rested overnight and tried FP3 this morning, but the problems hadn’t improved. The doctors and physiotherapists have advised me to rest, and I accept this decision. I’m sorry for the team who have tried hard to help me, as always. Now the most important thing is to focus on coming back as soon as possible.”

Livio Suppo:

“Of course we’re really sorry for Joan, and we know he was really looking forward to racing at a circuit that he loves here in Spain. But safety first, and as the doctors have suggested to stop pushing on this injury to prevent further damage, then we obviously back this decision. We hope that 10 more days of physio will allow him to join us again in Thailand and we wish him all the best.”