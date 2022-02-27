HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING RIDERS OPEN THE 2022 FIM MOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP IN GREAT BRITAIN

The 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship has started in a fine fashion for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Kay de Wolf and Roan van de Moosdijk. Posting top-five finishes at the Grand Prix of Great Britain, run at the picturesque circuit of Matterley Basin, the duo kept the passionate crowd entertained with some exhilarating rides. Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers enjoyed a positive start to his campaign too.

Securing a good gate pick via a fifth place in Saturday’s qualifying heat, Kay de Wolf was in good form when the first moto of the new season fired into life and started inside of the top four. De Wolf continued to get stronger as the race progressed on the rugged circuit, as he moved into third and rapidly closed in on the lead duo. Although he desperately tried to secure the runner-up position on the last lap of the first moto, he eventually settled for third place.

A mediocre start in the second moto made things difficult for de Wolf, who put his head down and charged up from the lower half of the top ten. Eventually making his way into fifth after a handful of laps, he settled for that position and secured a good number of points to start the season. Fourth overall was his eventual ranking at the Grand Prix of Great Britain. Four measly points separated him from a position on the overall podium.

Roan van de Moosdijk enjoyed a positive debut aboard his FC 250, as he showed superb pace all weekend. Running wide into some deep mud cost him a handful of positions in the first moto, as well as a better overall ranking. Salvaging sixth in moto one was an impressive showing though and he bettered that in the last moto; he started in fifth and progressed to fourth at the chequered flag. That 6-4 scorecard put him in fifth overall at the Grand Prix of Great Britain.

Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Brian Bogers enjoyed a positive start to his term aboard the FC 450. Continuing to get stronger as the event progressed, he showed good pace as he moved from ninth on lap one to seventh at the chequered flag in the opening moto. The second moto was trending in a similar direction, as he showed top-ten speed en route to twelfth. A 7-12 scorecard left him in tenth overall in the MXGP class.

Pauls Jonass is planning to join the Standing Construct Husqvarna Factory Racing squad at the second round of the 2022 FIM Motocross World Championship, the Grand Prix of Lombardia, on March 06. Jonass is recovering well from the surgery that he had on Monday.