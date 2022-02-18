Amazing Honda contest you may never have heard about! Introducing the 3rd Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest where 20 dealers go head-to-head customizing either a 2022 Honda Rebel 500 or Rebel 1100 from the ground up. Amazing bikes, amazing results, amazing inspiration. This week’s Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest is brought to you by Spain and Portugal Honda.

See all 20 motorcycles, see the runners up, finalists and of course, the winner of this prestigious motorcycle contest event.

TMW not only brings you the bikes of America, Canada, UK, Australia and Europe but the world and the world best and most inspirational stories each week too!

You have truly come to the most inspiring motorcycle website in the world, welcome to Total Motorcycle!!!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Honda as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: Honda Garage Dreams Contest. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Please note the following information we have translated from Spanish and Portuguese to English so you can read it. As with any translation, it may be choppy in some areas.

Please note the following information we have translated from Spanish and Portuguese to English so you can read it. As with any translation, it may be choppy in some areas.

Vote for your favorite customization in the III Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest!

This year the brand’s dealers in Spain and Portugal have worked with the Rebel CMX1100 and CMX500 as a base.

After the good reception of the first two editions of the Honda Garage Dreams, in which brand dealers in Spain and Portugal participated in a customization contest with the base CB1000R and CB650R, Honda has decided to reissue this contest, this time with the new Rebel CMX1100 and its little sister, the CMX500 . Both offer a perfect base for your customization.

As in previous editions, the contest is open to official Honda dealers in Spain and Portugal .

The finalists and final winner will be decided through various voting processes. Starting today, all those who wish will be able to vote for their favorite customization through the website https://hondagaragedreamscontest.com/ , where the customizations from previous editions can also be consulted. In addition to these online user votes, a jury made up of specialists will also cast their votes. On the other hand, all those who wish can come to the Revival Café in Madrid from today until January 30 to enjoy the exhibition of the works of the dealers, and vote for their favorites (voting open until December 24) . On December 27, the name of the winners will be announced.

Among the rules of the competition, and to contain the costs of the activity, it should be noted that the dealers may not exceed a maximum budget for accessories and parts, in addition to having the possibility of having an additional budget for painting, which is quite a challenge for the participants when creating their customizations.

The winner of the III Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest is already known!

The Akaimoto dealer (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona) has been declared the winner of the contest

The Ikono (Madrid) and Mallorca Motos dealers have completed the podium, being second and third, respectively

All the customizations participating in the contest can be enjoyed on the website https://hondagaragedreamscontest.com/

The level of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest , the customization contest in which the brand’s official dealers in Spain and Portugal participate, continues to rise year after year. For its III Edition, the participants have used the Rebel CMX1100 and CMX500 as a base .

Given the high level of the projects presented, the process of choosing the winner has been very even, with very little difference in votes not only among the first three, but among all the participants.

Finally, the Akaimoto dealer (Sant Boi de Llobregat, Barcelona) has been declared the winner with its spectacular customization of the Rebel CMX1100 . The Akaimoto team explains that they have wanted to base themselves on the concept of sportsmanship that they like so much and have ended up capturing it in a Neo Sports Classic prototype .

The podium was completed by Ikono (Madrid) and Mallorca Motos .

In the case of Ikono , with the Rebel CMX500 as a base, the bike has been baptized with the name of Mikuniguro , in honor of General Samurai Honda Tadakatsu’s horse, around which several legends have been created. Among them, it is claimed that during all the battles he fought, he never received a wound. Mikuniguro is inspired by the mythical Japanese Brat style and Bobber fashion , but also by the retro motorcycles from the birth of Honda, such as the legendary Honda D-Type of the 50s.

The history of Mallorca Motos with the Rebel CMX1100 began from the outset with the decision to give the bike a more ”thug” air. Therefore, they opted for a very striking color, which they have called “Mojito”. Following the neo-retro aesthetic was also one of his ideas, which is why you can also see some vintage details such as the diamond-patterned upholstered seat, bellows on the fork, round rear-view mirrors or the classic Honda logo.

In total, nearly 18,000 votes have been cast in the different processes (online, face-to-face at the Revival Café, jury of experts…) that opened in mid-December, without a doubt, a success that confirms the excellent reception of this contest. .

On the other hand, all those who wish can come to the Revival Café in Madrid until January 30 to enjoy the exhibition of all the spectacular works of the dealers. From here we want to sincerely congratulate all the participants for their great work and effort.

Among the bases of the contest, and to contain the expenses of the activity, it should be noted that the dealers have not been able to exceed a maximum budget in accessories and parts, in addition to having the possibility of having an additional budget for painting, which means everything a challenge for the participants when creating their customizations.

HONDA GARAGE DREAMS CONTEST II. The event at REVIVAL CAFE

Fénix, the creation of Mototrofa, a Honda dealer in Portugal, was chosen as the winner of the Second Edition of the Honda Garage Dreams Contest, in which a total of 36 dealers from Spain and Portugal participated with customizations based on the popular and successful Honda CB 650R, which is part of Honda’s Neo Sports Café family and also offers a perfect base for your customization.

The history of Fénix is ​​very unique. The Mototrofa dealership was devastated a couple of years ago by a terrible fire that completely burned down his workshop. But after hard and arduous work they managed to rise from their ashes and return strengthened and thirsty for success. After this terrible experience, and inspired by Greek mythology, the members of the Mototrofa dealership decided to name their customization Fenix, and faithful to their previous project of the first edition of Honda Garage Dreams, they also decided to keep the number 93 present as a tribute to the year in which Mototrofa was born and also as a tribute to the world champion Marc Márquez.

In terms of customization, design apart, its impressive single-sided swingarm stands out, a “full carbon” exhaust, the rear wheel of a VFR 750F, and front wheel and brake discs of the CBR900RR, a spectacular rear tail with LED pilot light for below and, of course, the chassis painted in red.

Mototrofa ended up winning a very close final, beating the other two finalist customizations of Autoferro (Murcia) and Impala (Barcelona), second and third, respectively.

The transformation of the HONDA CB 650R by Autoferro consisted of a unit inspired by the vampire slayer starring Wesley Snipes in the movie Blade. With a marked and defiant character that, in the opinion of Autoferro, would have been the motorcycle he would have chosen, if the script had required it, the protagonist of this film.

And on the other hand, Impala surprised us with a simple, elegant product that sparingly modified the bike’s structure, delving into a sportier look with the use of clip-on handlebars and delaying the position of the footrests. As for paint, this customization was based on the colors of the CB of the ’70s.

These finalist bikes and the winning bike have been decided through different voting processes. On the one hand, all lovers of the brand and loyal followers of the contest were able to vote on the website www.hondagaragedreamscontest.com.

Customers of Revival Cafe and voters from Madrid and surrounding areas were able to approach, watch live and vote physically at their facilities.

It was also there, where a jury made up of customization experts and professionals, including Efra, the well-known “Ufo Garage” preparer, Oscar Haro, sports director of the Honda LCR team, Diego Bermúdez, professional photographer and partner founder of Revival Cafe and a team of experts who reviewed the live customizations and also cast their vote. Finally, the winner was decided online through the official website, where all fans could cast their votes.

We had an excellent participation in the different voting processes, with more than 22,000 votes cast, counting those made through the web and those made in person at REVIVAL CAFE MADRID.

Winner

CMX1100. Honda Akaimoto

Finalists

2nd Place. CMX500. honda icon

3rd Place. CMX1100. Honda Majorca Motorcycles

Other Participants

CMX1100. Honda Group Prim

CMX1100. Honda Impala

CMX500. Andalusian Motorcycle

CMX500. Honda Esteban Parres

CMX500. Honda Garonda

CMX500. Honda Hakuba

CMX500. honda lopez

CMX500. Honda Motorcycle Valencia

CMX500. Honda Motor Sport

CMX500. Honda Motorcycles Romero

CMX500. Honda Mototur

CMX500. Honda Motoveiga

CMX500. Honda Otobai

CMX500. Honda Servihonda

CMX500. Honda Wingmotor

CMX500. Motorcycle Center Europe

NEW EDITION, NEW CHALLENGES!

In the III Edition of Honda Garage Dreams, the Network of Official Honda Iberia Dealers will work on customizations for the new Rebel CMX11OO and CMX500.

About Honda

Honda is the world’s leading manufacturer of internal combustion engines, the leading manufacturer and marketer of motorcycles, and the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet plane, the HondaJet, and is the creator of the most advanced humanoid robot in the world, ASIMO, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production centers and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd distributes its products to more than 31 million customers (year 2019).

In Spain, Honda concentrates its business unit in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. In addition to the production plant for motorcycles, spare parts and accessories, the Japanese multinational has the automobile and motorcycle sales division of Honda Motor Europe Spain, the brand’s own finance company (Honda Finance Spain), the Honda Institute of Security, the HMEL-ES logistics center, the headquarters of the Trial competition team, the Repsol Honda Team and a division of HRC.