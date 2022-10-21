Inspiration Friday: Swapping Bikes for Surfboards

Welcome to Inspiration Friday week #219: Swapping Bikes for Surfboards! Blue waters, iconic waves, hot and sunny Melbourne and two of the best supercross riders today at FIM WSX and URBNSURF, mix it up and what do you get? Two wheeled surfboards with 2-stroke engines and surfers wearing full face helmets?! No silly. Some good shared passion times between two competitors.

The waves at URBNSURF are a stark contrast to the dirt the WSX athletes will do battle on this Saturday night. Most likely you have never heard of URBNSURF; so what’s it about? “GO SURFING. SCORE PERFECT WAVES. GET STOKED. REPEAT. WELCOME TO URBNSURF, WHERE IT’S ALWAYS PUMPING SO YOU CAN #SURFMORE.” To a non-surfer, it appears to be like a ski hill, everything from beginner to expert double-diamond waves, lessons and events. Quite cool.

Supercross FIM WSX you most likely know. Inspired by the past – driven towards the future. The FIM World Supercross Championship expands the sports geographical boundaries, with 10 international Teams and 40 of the world’s best athletes set to battle for World Championship glory. Held in premium stadiums across the globe, WSX combines elite racing, freestyle motocross stunts, live music and entertainment to create the ultimate fan experience.

Combining the two. Why not, it’s a shared inspirational passion to try new things, get out there and have some fun meeting like-minded people!

FIM World Supercross stars surf with Julian Wilson in Melbourne

The world’s best supercross riders swapped their bikes for boards at Melbourne’s URBNSURF today ahead of the WSX Australian Grand Prix at Marvel Stadium on Saturday.

Professional surfer Julian Wilson joined the supercross stars in the water offering up a few tips at the iconic Melbourne wave pool.

Ken Roczen, who is favourite to be crowned the FIM WSX World Champion this Saturday, relished the chance to get in the water just after touching down in Australia.

“Julian and I, we share each others passions and once I heard we had the opportunity to come here and surf together I jumped on it,” Roczen said.

“I’m absolutely loving it here in Melbourne. I had a really cool tour of the city and this is my first time to Australia so I’ve been really looking forward to checking it out and putting on a show for the fans this week.

“I really like to experience different cultures and connecting with fans all over the world, so being able to travel from country to country is kind of new in Supercross and I can’t wait to see where this is going.” Roczen added.

Wilson was keen to show his mate what Australian wave pool surfing was all about ahead of this week’s event at Marvel Stadium.

“I’ve had a few surfs with Kenny before over in California, he’s a bit of a surf frother the same way I love Supercross, so we’ve been having a ball out here in the wave pool,” Wilson, said.

“I’ve owned a dirt bike all my life and I love following the Supercross. I’m a big fan of the sport and I’m looking forward to checking it out at Marvel Stadium this week.”

Currently more than 6,000 tonnes of dirt are being dumped inside Marvel Stadium to transform it into a race track for the culmination of the FIM World Supercross Championship pilot season.

History will be made as four FIM World Champions will be crowned, with the WSX, SX2, Team, and Manufacturer championships all up for grabs.

The WSX Class Championship will be headlined by a battle between Germany’s iconic Honda Genuine rider, Ken Roczen, and hard-charging American, Vince Friese, riding for MotoConcepts Honda. Both riders are in prime position to take home the title of FIM World Champion with several other 450 riders in the mix looking to spoil Roczen and Friese’s chances.

While the WSX Australian Grand Prix Round takes place on Saturday, the supercross action at Marvel Stadium gets underway on Friday, with the first round of the Australian Supercross Championship, along with the first practice round for WSX Australian Grand Prix.

The weekend’s high-flying supercross and freestyle motocross action will be supported by leading Australian recording artists – Peking Duk (Friday) and Bliss N Eso (Saturday).

About FIM World Supercross Championship

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is a comprehensive global championship led by SX Global in Australia. The world governing body for motorcycle sport, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), awarded SX Global the exclusive organizational and commercial rights to stage and promote the World Supercross Championship commencing in 2022. The global championship represents the most progressive and ambitious platform to elevate the sport of supercross and expand its appeal across the globe. WSX will follow the established two-class format, with each independently owned team fielding four riders – two in the WSX (450cc) class, and two in the SX2 (250cc) class with a prize purse of up to USD$250,000 at each event. With more than $50 million allocated over the first five years, the global championship features an unprecedented level of financial support for teams and riders, including seed funding for every team awarded a license, appearance fees at every event, and logistics and freight support. The independent team ownership model, similar to that of F1 and NASCAR, will expand opportunities for global and local sponsors. WSX will offer an elevated experience for fans, through unique race formats, broadcast innovations, and in-stadium attractions that elevate the overall entertainment experience.

35,000 fans flock to Wales’ Principality Stadium for World Supercross opener

(October 21) – 35,000 fans filled Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday night for the British Grand Prix, an event that marked a new era of World Supercross, with the championship going global for the first time.

The historic moment gave UK fans the chance to see their supercross heroes in action, live, for the very first time, and they grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The pre-race signing session saw crowds fill the street, as they queued to meet the idols, while those with VIP packages enjoyed an exclusive pit walk to see the race bikes up close.

As the action started, the atmosphere was electric as eager spectators packed into the stadium to get a better view of the racing and the wider show, as freestyle motocross stunts brought added entertainment alongside pyrotechnics and a live performance from AJ Tracey.

Wsx Cardiff Day2 Immediate Selects Patrickcartwright 14 V2

“I don’t think we could have asked for more of the UK fans,” Adam Bailey, director of motorsport for the World Supercross Championship said. “The enthusiasm and excitement they brought was incredible. The fact that they were spilling onto the streets before the event began, to be able to get the chance to meet their heroes, shows that this sport truly belongs on a global stage and that there are millions of fans around the world that, until now, have been denied this opportunity. The filled the stadium, they brought the noise, and they were treated to an amazing night of racing. And this is just the beginning.”

The FIM World Supercross Championship continues its pilot season with the Australian Grand Prix on 22 October, which takes place in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.