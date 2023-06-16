Metzeler celebrates 120 years of Harley-Davidson in Budapest

The tyre brand is the official event partner of the most important European motorcycle rally of the year and will be present with a booth at the Harley-Davidson Village and an onsite tyre check-up and change service.

The Metzeler brand will be present as an official event partner at the European Harley-Davidson 120 Anniversary celebration, which will take place in Budapest from June 22nd to 25th.

The German-born tyre brand will have a booth in the Harley-Davidson Village completely dedicated to Cruisetec and ME888 Marathon Ultra, the tyres designed for the latest generation of cruisers.

A free tyre pressure check-up will be offered at the Metzeler booth and, for motorcyclists who wish to do so, it will be possible to buy tyres and have them fitted directly during the rally, thanks to the Metzeler service present on site.

In addition to the important onsite presence, Metzeler will also promote a series of different initiatives. It will, in fact, be the sponsor of the official Custom Bike Show – scheduled for Friday 23rd of June – the competition which, based on creativity and the level of customisation, elects the most beautiful bikes in different categories. Metzeler will be the promoter of three special awards: the one for the Best in Show, the Metzeler People’s Choice Award for the most beautiful motorcycle chosen by a popular jury, and the Metzeler Judges’ Choice, assigned to the best customisation at the unquestionable judgment of the official jury of the event.

Inspiration Friday: Harley-Davidson 120th Anniversary Festival Budapest

Furthermore, at the Metzeler booth, during the four days, an artist will create a celebratory peanut tank dedicated to Harley-Davidson’s 120 years which will subsequently be auctioned for charity together with the other tanks created during the Metzeler Custom Tour.

The one hosted by the Hungarian capital will be the most important European motorcycle rally of the year, and many enthusiasts will flock to celebrate the anniversary of the Milwaukee motorcycle manufacturer.

The appointment is part of those envisaged by the Metzeler Custom Tour, the initiative from the tyre brand which has seven stops scheduled at the most important motorcycle rallies and events in Europe with the aim of bringing enthusiasts of the custom world closer together and letting them know the Metzeler tyre range designed for these bikes.

This year Metzeler has already participated in events such as MBE Motor Bike Expo in Italy, Warsaw Motorcycle Show in Poland and Hamburg Harley Days in Germany. The next scheduled events, in addition to the 120th anniversary of Harley-Davidson in Budapest, are the two Wheels & Waves in France and Italy and the European Bike Week in Austria.

In the Metzeler range, there are specific tyres for custom motorcycles and dedicated tyres for cruiser motorcycles. These products provide exceptional performance, improved handling, and more grip when riding.

The Metzeler Cruisetec are a new-generation product designed specifically for V-Twin motorcycles and more. These tyres ensure excellent handling and better line holding on corners, with an innovative carcass and a tread compound that provides optimal grip. This tyre offers superior performance, even interacting with old ABS systems, with even wear and high responsiveness to direction changes.

The Metzeler ME 888 Marathon Ultra tyres give you optimised riding pleasure, increased mileage and excellent performance in the wet. The innovative structure and tread pattern, with transversal grooves, extend the life of the tyre and ensure solid performance in the wet. There is also the Metzeler ME 888 Marathon White Wall tyre, which stands out for its classic style that enhances the look of cruiser and custom motorcycles.