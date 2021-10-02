MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team impressive return in Teutschenthal Germany

The MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 team made an impressive return to action in Teutschenthal, Germany, at the third round of the EMX125 Championship. It was a day of firsts for the 16-year-old Dutch sensation Ivano van Erp who celebrated a first-ever race win and a maiden EMX125 round victory. Young teammate Ferruccio Zanchi was equally as impressive returning from injury inside the top-five.

The rough and extremely rutty, hillside Talkessel circuit was also the setting for the fifth round of the EMX250 Championship, where Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s rookie on the rise, Andrea Bonacorsi, collected his first piece of podium silverware since stepping up to the EMX250 class. He finished third overall, while teammate Jeremy Sydow made an impressive return from injury, finishing ninth overall.

After three months of waiting for the EMX125 Championship to resume, MJC Yamaha’s three youngsters were fired up and ready to go racing. All three riders were quick right from the first practice session, proving that they had effectively used their time in the season break to train and prepare for the remaining seven European Championship rounds.

Setting the pace in timed practice, van Erp posted the fasted lap time in Group 1. He was fractionally quicker than his teammate Karlis Reisulis who qualified second, while Zanchi went pole in Group 2 by more than half a second.

Putting their positive gate picks to good use, van Erp and Zanchi powered their GYTR kitted YZ125s to top-10 starts. Van Erp rapidly forced his way past a few riders to move up into second position on the opening lap with Zanchi following in tow. On lap 3, the early race leader crashed, gifting the duo of Yamaha riders each a position. Van Erp gladly took his place at the front of the field and impressively fended off a last lap challenge from the new championship leader, Valerio Lata, to claim a memorable first-ever race win. Meanwhile, the fast and flashy Zanchi put in an incredible ride to finish fifth after falling from fourth position with 3-minutes left on the clock.

Roles were briefly reversed in the final race as Zanchi charged out of the gate and completed the opening lap in second position as Van Erp fought from outside of the top-five to fourth.

After running second for the first 15-minutes, Zanchi was shuffled back to fifth on lap-7 and eventually finished sixth for fifth overall. At the same time, Van Erp impressively attacked the tough and tricky Teutschenthal circuit to secure fourth in the race for his first-ever overall victory.

The third of the MJC trio, Reisulis scored 11-points for 16th overall.

As a result of today’s success, Zanchi is sixth position in the EMX125 Championship Standings, while van Erp has moved up into eighth. Reisulis is 24th.

In the EMX250 class, Bonacorsi was impressive as he steered his GYTR kitted YZ250F through the pack to finish fourth in race one and third in race two for third overall.

Sydow made an incredible season debut with two rip-roaring top-five starts. Still, having not raced over the last four months while recovering from a severe pancreas injury, the German sensation did well to finish both races inside the top-10. He was seventh in race one and 10th in race two for ninth overall.

The third of the Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250 trio Dave Kooiker had a difficult day, finishing outside of the points in both races. He was classified 25th overall.

Bonacorsi has moved up into fifth in the EMX250 Championship Standings, while Kooiker remains inside the top-10 in ninth. Having missed the first four rounds of the 2021 series, Sydow is 27th.

Ivano van Erp

EMX125 Round of Germany Winner, 43-points

8th EMX125 Championship Standings, 54-points

“I am very happy with the day. I kept my focus all day, and in the first race, I was able to take my first race win. In the second race, I had to fight back from a not so good start. I stayed focused, finished fourth and could win the round. I really want to thank everybody around me, my family, my team, Loic LeFoll and the trainer.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

3rd EMX250 Round of Germany, 38-points

5th EMX250 Championship Standings, 112-points

“It was a good day. The beginning of the season was tough for me physically because I had some little problems, but now we are coming back really good and also with the team we are doing a really good job. I am really thankful to them because they put a lot of effort in and now we are ready for the second part of the season. Yes! First podium. It was a good day.”