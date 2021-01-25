It isn’t everyday a motorcycle manufacturer turns 100 and Moto Guzzi celebrates 100 Year Anniversary with special models this year for riders! Introducing the 2021 Moto Guzzi V85 TT Centenario, V7 Stone Centenario and V9 Bobber Centenario in 1921 Moto Guzzi colors.

With continuous production since 1921 Moto Guzzi has been wowing the biker world with its innovations. Started by 3 aircraft pilots in Italy, Moto Guzzi draws upon its airplane heritage even today with its use of aircraft engine inspired pistons (heron heads*). I was told these pistons draw upon the history and heritage of the Moto Guzzi rotary WWI and WWII fighter engines with flat heads for maximum low RPM torque. In fact, the first Moto Guzzi V-Twin engines were “cut” from these very same rotary aviation engines to create motorcycle engines (now that’s good thinking)!

From the first bike to reach the Arctic Circle in the 20’s to the racing successes of the 1930’s such as the 1935 Isle of Man TT to developing 4-stroke engines in the 1940’s to a V8 engine** of the 1950’s all the while Moto Guzzi’s served in WWII as well on the front lines too during that time. In the 1960’s the iconic transverse V-Twin was introduced and continuously developed and still found in today’s newest Moto Guzzi bikes!

The 1970’s brought about even more innovation with the 850 Le Mans and “small block” gyroscope effect engine. In the 80’s the legendary motorcycle company Benelli acquired Moto Guzzi and sold to Aprilia in the 2000’s with Aprilia investing billions into the company before the company stumbled and Ducati stepped in to buy Moto Guzzi along with Kymco and BRP but the ultimate winner of Moto Guzzi would be Piaggio in 2004.

Late 2008 brought about the classic Moto Guzzi models we know today for the USA and Canada and a few thousand lucky few got to own these legendary bikes each year. (Worldwide production: 2011: 5,763; 2012: 6,664; 2013: 6,800). I myself am one of the 6,800 lucky owners of a 2013 V7 worldwide.

*Heron head: The head is machined flat, with recesses only for inlet and exhaust valves, spark plugs, injectors and so on. The combustion chamber itself is contained within a dished depression in the top of the piston. It provides a compact space for combustion to begin, allowing an optimal flame front; and (ii) it creates significant “squish” as the piston reaches TDC.

**With unique heritage, drawing its origins from the aesthetics of legendary bikes which made motorcycling history, first and foremost, the 8-cylinder (“otto cilindri”) of 1955.

A century of history, one hundred years of spectacular motorcycles, victories, adventures and iconic characters who have built the legend of the Eagle Brand.

Moto Guzzi celebrates this extraordinary birthday with a 2021 full of initiatives that will culminate in the GMG – Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi, scheduled to be held in Mandello del Lario from 9 through 12 September.

The GMG – Giornate Mondiali Moto Guzzi are always a must-attend event for any enthusiast and, eagerly anticipated, they are back ten years after the last edition. Tens of thousands of enthusiasts will flock from all over the world to experience a unique and unforgettable event, made possible by the collaboration between Moto Guzzi, Motoraduno Internazionale Committee and the municipality of Mandello del Lario.

For such a special occasion, Moto Guzzi will produce a limited series of their models in a special Centennial Livery, which will be available on V7, V9 and V85 TT only throughout 2021.

2021 is an important time for Moto Guzzi as it celebrates its 100th birthday. A century of tradition, passion, great commercial and sporting success; one hundred years of magnificent motorcycles that have always been built in Mandello del Lario, combining the best technologies and the most valuable Italian manufacturing. Since 1921, these have been Moto Guzzi values.

Therefore, in observance of such a strong tradition, the V85 TT was born, dedicated to adventurous trips, which have always been part of Moto Guzzi heritage, in their purest and most original conception, bringing to mind the strong image of desert competitions like the Paris–Dakar, the famous African race which experienced its glory days in the early ‘80s.

Moto Guzzi Will Produce a Limited Series in a Centennial Livery, Only Produced for 2021

An exclusive, elegant and attractive color scheme, evocative of a unique heritage, drawing its origins from the aesthetics of legendary bikes which made motorcycling history, first and foremost, the 8-cylinder (“otto cilindri”) of 1955. A crazy, yet visionary idea, an extraordinary bike created to compete in the World Championship 500 class, a project so bold that it was ten years ahead of all global motorcycle production.

This milestone in motorcycle history has an elegant color scheme in its purely racing essence, combining the satin-finished metal of the fuel tank with the green of the fairing and the leather on the seat. Colors that also characterized the 350 Bialbero, one of the most victorious bikes in history, unbeatable in the 350 class in World Championship GP Motorcycle Racing, with the amazing record of 9 consecutive world titles (5 Rider and 4 Manufacturer) from 1953 to 1957.

Green was also the first color “worn” by a Moto Guzzi with the Normale, the first model, and probably the most iconic of the Eagle’s colors. The Style Centre reinterpreted it in a modern approach with a matte finish and associated with metallic colors the express the solidity and authenticity of the Larian brand. The body colors are matched with a saddle covered with a natural-colored material, like that of leather, to highlight the typically Italian attention to detail. Other distinguishing details are the eagle in a gold finish and the dedicated logo that graphically celebrates Moto Guzzi’s 100 years.

