Rear wheel finish at Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Oakland

After a tough season opener at Anaheim 1, the 450 team bounced back with a great qualifying effort and topped the timesheets with a 1-2 result. Tomac bested his teammate by a mere .07 of a second and then went on to win his first heat race on the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing YZ450F. In the Main Event, he found himself eighth after the first lap but quickly made his way into the top five and threw down the fastest lap of the race on Lap 4. He made the pass for fourth at the halfway mark and kept pushing, but the frontrunners had built a comfortable lead and ultimately finished fourth.

Ferrandis didn’t get the starts he was looking for, finishing fifth in his heat race. In the main event, he made another charge through the pack, making his way from 16th to sixth as the race passed the halfway mark. The Frenchman was throwing down some fast laps but unfortunately made a mistake and lost some time on the competition. He kept pushing and closed the gap to fifth but ran out of time and ended the night sixth.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team heads back south to Petco Park in San Diego, California, for Round 3 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday, January 22.