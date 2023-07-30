Rider collided and went over the handlebars FIM Motocross World Championship Vantaa

Geerts Ruled Out of Finnish Grand Prix

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts has been ruled out of the Finnish Grand Prix in Vantaa, round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, following a heavy fall in MX2 Race One today.

Geerts was involved in an unfortunate incident when another rider fell in front of him on the opening lap of MX2 Race One. Unable to avoid the fallen rider’s bike, the Belgian collided with it and went over the handlebars. Although he was able to walk off the track without assistance, he experienced pain in his left clavicle and immediately sought medical attention at the onsite medical center. Further assessment confirmed the fracture.

This injury temporarily interrupts Geerts’ impressive season, which includes 11 race wins and nine podium finishes, of which six have been Grand Prix victories on his YZ250FM. He will now return to Belgium to begin his recovery.

An update of Geerts’ potential return to action will be provided on Yamaha-Racing.com and Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when it becomes available.