Rider collided and went over the handlebars FIM Motocross World Championship Vantaa

July 30, 2023 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Rider collided and went over the handlebars FIM Motocross World Championship Vantaa

2024 Yamaha YZ250X

Geerts Ruled Out of Finnish Grand Prix

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts has been ruled out of the Finnish Grand Prix in Vantaa, round 14 of the FIM Motocross World Championship, following a heavy fall in MX2 Race One today.

Geerts was involved in an unfortunate incident when another rider fell in front of him on the opening lap of MX2 Race One. Unable to avoid the fallen rider’s bike, the Belgian collided with it and went over the handlebars. Although he was able to walk off the track without assistance, he experienced pain in his left clavicle and immediately sought medical attention at the onsite medical center. Further assessment confirmed the fracture.

This injury temporarily interrupts Geerts’ impressive season, which includes 11 race wins and nine podium finishes, of which six have been Grand Prix victories on his YZ250FM. He will now return to Belgium to begin his recovery.

An update of Geerts’ potential return to action will be provided on Yamaha-Racing.com and Yamaha Racing’s social media platforms when it becomes available.

 

About Michael Le Pard 9357 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 23 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 375 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.

Related Articles