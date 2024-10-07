Kay de Wolf Clinches MX2 Gold at 2024 Motocross of Nations

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s newly crowned MX2 World Champion, Kay de Wolf, and Lucas Coenen delivered incredible displays of speed and style at the 2024 Motocross of Nations, hosted at the challenging Matterley Basin track in the UK. De Wolf secured a third-place podium finish with Team Netherlands and claimed the Gold Plate as the top-finishing MX2 rider.

After qualifying fifth in MX2 on Saturday, de Wolf carried his trademark pace into Sunday’s motos. In the first race, which combined MXGP and MX2 classes, de Wolf finished sixth overall, emerging as the leading MX2 rider after passing established MXGP riders like Jeremy Seewer, and finishing just 10 seconds behind six-time world champion Jeffrey “The Bullet” Herlings.

In the second moto, which featured a mix of MX2 and Open class riders, de Wolf showed exactly why he is the newly crowned 2024 MX2 World Champion. Despite an early crash on lap four, the Dutch rider made an incredible recovery, charging through the pack, chasing down rival Simon Längenfelder to finish a remarkable fifth. His overall 6-5 results not only helped propel Team Netherlands to a third-place finish in the Nations standings, but also secured de Wolf as the top-scoring MX2 rider for the event.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t meant to be at Matterley for fellow Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Lucas Coenen, who represented Team Belgium at the 77th running of MXoN. Coenen started the weekend on a high note by qualifying second in MX2 and carried his blistering form into Sunday. He charged through the field in the first moto, reaching as high as fifth overall and establishing himself as the leading MX2 rider against a mix of MXGP and MX2 competitors. Sadly, a crash on lap 13 brought his weekend to an abrupt end, ruling him out of the remaining races.

Back on the podium, Kay de Wolf’s phenomenal performance at the Motocross of Nations earned him the prestigious MX2 Gold Plate, capping off an outstanding 2024 season, which saw him claim the MX2 World Championship title in dramatic style at the final round in Spain. The Motocross of Nations Gold Plate is the perfect culmination to a year that will go down in history for the talented Dutchman.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing congratulates both Kay and Lucas on their stellar performances throughout the 2024 season and at the Motocross of Nations at Matterley Basin, UK.

#74 – Kay de Wolf: “It was a tough but super fun weekend, and it all came down to the final race to get Team Netherlands onto the podium. We really gave it our all, and I’m super happy with the result. The atmosphere standing on the podium in front of the huge Motocross of Nations crowds was amazing. Wrapping up the season with another gold plate as the highest MX2 finisher is something very special. I’m very happy! A huge thank you to everyone in the team, my family, and friends for all their support… 2024 has truly been one for the record books!”

#96 – Lucas Coenen: “I had a strong qualifying run on Saturday – getting second, and I felt pretty good going into the races on Sunday. In the first moto I was pushing hard and making great progress, even battling with some of the top MXGP riders. Because my bike is lighter than the 450s I could take different lines and make up time through the deep ruts. Unfortunately, I had a crash on lap 13, and that ended my day early. It’s disappointing to not be able to finish the weekend – because I think I had really good speed. It’s the end of a long season now – so I will take some time to recover and train over the winter, and come back stronger.”

Results – 2024 Motocross of Nations, Matterley Basin, UK:

2024 FIM Motocross of Nations Results:

MXGP/MX2 – Moto One:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:11.182; 2. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) 35:17.992; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:20.160… 4. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:29.220;5. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:39.553; 6. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:41.341; 18. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 36:53.162; 21. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 37:09.476; 22. Tom Vialle (KTM) 37:16.238; 39. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 24:47.766

MX2/Open – Moto Two:

1. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 36:14.723; 2. Ruben Fernandez (Honda) 36:22.642; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 36:25.161… 5. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 36:43.752; 7. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 36:51.730; 12. Tom Vialle (KTM) 37:12.495; 20. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 37:44.196; DNS. Lucas Coenen

MXGP/Open – Moto Three:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 35:51.888; 2. Jett Lawrence (Honda) 35:52.347; 3. Eli Tomac (Yamaha) 36:09.060… 5. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 36:12.322; 8. Aaron Plessinger (KTM) 37:04.278; 14. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 37:45.539

Motocross of Nations – Overall Classification:

1. Australia 26pts; 2. USA 29pts; 3. The Netherlands 36pts; 4. Spain 45pts; 5. France 50pts; 6. Germany 62pts; 7. Slovenia 67pts; 8. Italy 70pts; 9. Switzerland 86pts; 10. Latvia 103pts