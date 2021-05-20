The wait is over! 2021 WorldSBK season starts

The wait is over! Scott Redding, Michael Rinaldi and the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team ready for the 2021 WorldSBK season The 2021 WorldSBK season finally gets underway after a long winter of private testing that brought the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team in Misano, Barcellona, Aragon and Navarra. The Motorland circuit of Aragon will be the opening round of 2021, with Scott Redding and Michael Ruben Rinaldi riding their Ducati Panigale V4 R.

After an exciting rookie season that saw him fighting for the title until the last race weekend of 2020, Scott Redding will be at the starting line with a wealth of experience and unchanged objectives for the title race.

For Michael Rinaldi, it will be the official debut on the Panigale V4 R of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team on the circuit that saw him winning his first GP in WorldSBK last season.

Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #45)

“We have been waiting for this moment for a very long time. We have worked hard over the past few months and I cannot wait to be back on track. Aragon may not be my favorite circuit but during the tests, we have proved that we can be competitive. Last season brought me a lot of experience: I got to know new circuits, I learned to understand the tires, and I got familiar with the format of WorldSBK: these factors will be very useful to fight for the world title”.

Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“We go to Aragon with great enthusiasm. It is a new championship, very special; I used the long winter break to work with my team, get to know them better, and to adapt to the bike. It will be the first race for all of us and we will have to do our best from Friday. I am very confident because the Motorland is a track that adapts very well to both my riding style and the bike. The key will be to keep calm during weekend and try to get the best results as possible. I can’t wait to get on track on Friday.”