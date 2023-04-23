Third-straight victory in Jericho 2023 AMA National Hare & Hound Championship

The overall win in Round 3 adds to Shirey’s perfect start to the season, as he is yet to drop a round in this year’s AMA National Hare & Hound Championship. He now holds a 37-point advantage in the Pro Class championship standings.

“Today was a great success, it was a good day,”“Tyler got the holeshot, so I pulled in behind him and followed him through the dunes, which was good, as I was able to watch him and gauge my pace off of him. I capitalized on a mistake he made, took the lead, then he got me back on the opening lap. I regrouped, got back into his dust, then with six miles to go he made another mistake, which I took advantage of, and pinned it from there on to the finish. Overall, I’m stoked on the day!”