Unluckly Le Mans greets Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 12.

Team Suzuki Ecstar are back on track tomorrow for the seventh round of the MotoGP World Championship in Le Mans, France.

Alex Rins and Joan Mir had a tricky time of things last time out in Jerez when the former took 19th place following an off-track excursion, and the latter had to be satisfied with sixth as he struggled to break into the leading group.

However, with consistent results for both riders over the first six rounds, the GSX-RR mounted pair still sit comfortably in the Championship Standings; with Rins fourth, on equal points with third place, and Mir sixth, on equal points with fifth place. Suzuki are also leading the Teams’ Championship.

Le Mans hasn’t always been kind to Rins, with his best finishes here coming in the smaller classes, but with his penchant for results in the rain the Spaniard could make the most of Northern France’s changeable weather. It’s a similar story for Mir, who won here in Moto3 but is yet to place highly in the premier class on French soil. However, the Mallorcan will be keen to keep his consistent charge going.

Le Mans is a place synonymous with motorsports, and the Bugatti Circuit – used by the MotoGP Championship and originally built in 1965 – has a classic ‘stop and go’ layout with plenty of first gear corners.

Alex Rins:

“Le Mans has a really nice layout with a few flowing sections and then plenty of hard braking and slow corners. It’s always a challenge to ride this track, but it’s one of the old classics and it’s good to have it on the calendar. I’m aiming for strong result after my struggles in Jerez.”

Joan Mir:

“I took victory here back in my Moto3 days but I haven’t yet managed a podium position or win in the top class in Le Mans, so obviously I want to change that. It won’t be easy, especially given how competitive the championship is this year, but let’s give it a go.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“As Alex mentioned, this is a classic track with a lot of racing history. We’ve been inspired by the recent victory of our friends at SERT in Le Mans, and although this is the Bugatti Circuit and not the 24hrs layout, it’s still something nice to keep in mind. As usual, we’ll work hard from tomorrow onwards and hope to produce good results.”