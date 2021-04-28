Very competitive Ducati back to Jerez de la Frontera Spanish MotoGP

The Spanish GP, the fourth round of the 2021 MotoGP season, will take place this Sunday at the famous circuit of Jerez de la Frontera. The track, which has been on the calendar since 1987, hosted the inaugural round of the 2020 World Championship, during which Andrea Dovizioso, who finishing third, brought to six the number of podiums achieved by Ducati at the Andalusian race venue so far. The Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer also counts one victory at Jerez, achieved in 2006 by Loris Capirossi.



Fresh off the back of the second place taken in the last Portuguese GP, Francesco Bagnaia, second in the general standings, returns to action determined to be once again among the protagonists during the weekend. His teammate Jack Miller, who finished fourth in the last edition of the Spanish GP at Jerez, will be aiming to redeem himself this Sunday after having been forced to retire in the last race held at Portimão following a crash.



The Ducati Lenovo Team will take to the track for the first free practice session of the Spanish GP on Friday 30th April at 9:55 am, while the race (25 laps) is scheduled for Sunday 2nd May at 2 pm. On Monday, 3rd May, the Italian team will remain in Jerez for a day of testing.



Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (46 points)

“After the second place in the last round at Portimão, where I struggled a lot in 2020, I arrive at the Spanish GP full of energy and determination. Last year I was very competitive at Jerez, and this year I feel I can be even stronger, although obviously, we’ll have to see how this weekend develops. I feel very comfortable with the team, and we’re doing a really good job together, so I’m confident that we can have another good race on Sunday”.



Jack Miller (#43 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 12th (14 points)

“I’m really excited to be back racing at Jerez, a track where I was very competitive last year, finishing fourth in the Spanish GP. The first races of 2021 were quite difficult, but my feeling with the Desmosedici is good, and after the operation on my right forearm, I didn’t have any more arm pump issue during the weekend. I am confident I can have a good race this Sunday”.



Circuit Information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Best lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:38.051 (162.3 km/h) – 2019

Circuit record: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:36.705 (164.6 km/h) – 2020

Top speed: Dovizioso (Ducati) 296.7 km/h – 2020

Track length: 4,423 km

Race distance: 25 giri (110,6 km)

Corners: 13 (5 sinistra, 8 destra)



2020 Results

Podium: 1° Quartararo (Yamaha); 2° Viñales (Yamaha), 3° Dovizioso (Ducati)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:36.705 (164.6 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:38.372 (161.8 km/h)



Rider information



Jack Miller

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 43

GPs started: 157 (102 x MotoGP, 49 x Moto3, 6 x 125 cc)

First GP: Qatar 2015 (MotoGP), Qatar 2012 (Moto3), Germany 2011 (125 cc)

Wins: 7 (1 MotoGP + 6 Moto3)

First Win: Netherlands 2016 (MotoGP), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 9 (1 MotoGP + 8 Moto3)

First pole: Argentina 2018 (MotoGP), USA 2014 (Moto3)

World Titles: –



Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Race number: 63

GPs started: 137(32 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (MotoGP), Qatar 2013 (MotoGP)

Wins: 10 (8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

First win: Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 8 (1 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole: France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2, 2018)



Championship Information



Riders’ standings

Manufacturers’ standings

Ducati – 2º (60 points)



Teams’ standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 3º (60 points)