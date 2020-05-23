Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Signs 2 Year Contract

ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH OFFROAD RACER TREVOR BOLLINGER

BOLLINGER SET TO PILOT THE FX 450 IN GNCC AND NEPG THROUGH 2022

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has signed a two-year contract extension with offroad racer Trevor Bollinger, extending his current contract into the 2022 race season.

Upon return from injury, Bollinger will compete in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) and AMA National Enduro Championship aboard the FX 450, where he has proven to be a top contender in the premier XC1 Open Pro and NE1 Pro classes. In 2019, Bollinger battled his way to five podiums and four top-five finishes in the GNCC Series and while he had all intentions of racing for victories in 2020, the North Carolina native was quickly sidelined after suffering a crash at the National Enduro season opener in February. Bollinger had surgery to repair his ACL and meniscus and he has been hard at work rehabbing his leg in order to return to racing after the summer break in September.

Trevor Bollinger: “I am super excited to extend my partnership with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. I’m looking forward to getting back to the races and proving just what myself and the brand can do together.”

Tim Weigand, Manager Race Team HQV: “Watching Trevor develop into a consistent front-runner over the past two years has been a joy. His work ethic, determination and drive are second to none and I firmly believe we haven’t seen the best of him yet. We are extremely excited to have Trevor continue his journey with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna family.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team will head to Society Hill, South Carolina on Sunday, May 31 for Round 5 of the GNCC Series with XC2 250 Pro rider Craig DeLong.