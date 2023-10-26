2023 WorldSBK season Grand Finale at “Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto” in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain)

Jerez de la Frontera to host the last round of the 2023 season that will award the WorldSBK Riders’ and Team Titles Expectations are high for the “Grand Finale” of the 2023 WorldSBK season and the stage will be the “Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto” in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain).



Alvaro Bautista will have three match points to win the Riders’ title. The Spaniard from Talavera needs 2 points to become World Superbike Champion for the second year in a row.



Eyes are on Michael Rinaldi too, as he is called upon to obtain important results for the Team Classification, which sees Aruba.it Racing – Ducati entering the weekend 7 points behind Pata Yamaha Team.



Given the absence of the Supersport 300 category, Friday’s free practice schedule has been modified, with Nicolò Bulega – who in Portimao (Portugal) has already clinched the SuperSport World Champion title aboard the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team – on track at 9:30 a.m. for FP1 and at 1:00 p.m. for FP2; Superbike class is committed for the first session at 10:30 a.m. and at 2.00 p.m. for afternoon practice.



Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #1)

“I am very happy to be back racing in Spain, especially at the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, which I like very much. It’s a very nice track, a ‘classic’ in motorsport. There will be many friends, my family and it is always very exciting to be able to share these moments. I have good memories of the tests we did in January and I hope the feeling can be the same. For me it will be a weekend like all the others, with the same approach, trying to work in the best way since free practice. Everything else will be a consequence of the quality of the work we do with the team.”



Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“It will be a special weekend for me, the last one with my team. And this will give me extra motivation to have some good races and leave us with very pleasant memories. But leaving emotions apart, the World Champion Team title is still up for grabs and I would like to do everything, alongside Alvaro, to be able to win it. The weather will probably be a little uncertain. But my goal is to give my best in every condition to end this chapter with the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team with big satisfaction.”



Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I can’t wait to get on track and face this last weekend with my team and the Panigale V2. I spent two very beautiful and exciting years and I would like to end them in the best possible way; in any case, our journey together will be unforgettable to me. I hope to bring more satisfaction to the whole team.”