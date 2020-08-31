Beaubier and Gagne Storm to Double Podium in Race Two at The Ridge

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing’s Cameron Beaubier and Jake Gagne took a dominant 1-2 finish in Sunday’s race two of the fifth MotoAmerica round at The Ridge in Shelton, Washington.

Starting in their Saturday qualifying slots of pole position and second, respectively, Gagne and Beaubier both made good launches off the line. Race one winner Beaubier just took the lead into Turn 1, building a gap immediately and leading Gagne by over three seconds on the seventh lap. In full control of the race, Beaubier was consistently throwing down some fast times and took home another commanding victory, his ninth of 2020, and a career-best record for the most wins in a season.

Behind his teammate, Gagne lapped solidly in second place, maintaining his gap to the chasing pack. In the final laps, the Californian had a rider in hot pursuit, but he held off the challenge to return to the podium, his eighth of the season.

The double podium on Sunday gives the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha team an excellent lead at the top of the standings, with reigning champion Beaubier and Gagne in commanding first and second positions in the championship. The team will be back in action at the New Jersey Motorsports Park, in Millville, New Jersey, September 11-13.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“We had a great result today. Cameron and Jake in conjunction with our 2020 Yamaha R1s continue to set the standard. Not only did we finish 1-2 but we also made some important improvements that we will take to our next event. We look forward to racing at New Jersey and Barber Motorsports Park the following weekend.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“Everything’s going so good right now. I’m really comfortable on my R1. The whole team’s working really hard and I’ve got a great teammate (Jake Gagne). So it’s great to be able to go 1-2 for the team and show them that the hard work is paying off. I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend. Sunny and 75 degrees and two wins. I really enjoyed this track and look forward to coming back here in the future.”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“We got off to a good start behind Cam and my bike was feeling good today, but he had a great pace out front and we just couldn’t quite hang with him. After a few changes yesterday we were able to improve in some areas but also struggled in some other areas. I’m really happy with the progress that we’ve made over the weekend and the team has been awesome. I can’t wait to get to New Jersey!”