BMW Motorrad rocks the Alps at BMW Motorrad Days 2025 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

Munich. After the successful return of the BMW Motorrad Days to Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 2024, the Hausberg became once again in 2025 the international hotspot of BMW Motorrad lifestyle and pure motorcycle culture for over 40,000 fans from around 50 nations.

For the 20th anniversary in Garmisch-Partenkirchen at the Hausbergbahn – overall the 23rd BMW Motorrad Days – the international BMW Motorrad community celebrated with product innovations, exhibitors, shows, test ride opportunities, and not least with rustic Bavarian lifestyle and great party atmosphere.

The extensive program of the BMW Motorrad Days left no wishes unfulfilled and the fans could experience the full range of the brand.

In the tents as well as the open areas of the BMW Motorrad Days, there was a lot on offer: In the Heritage Area, unique custom bikes could be admired alongside shows in the original Motodrom. Besides various stunt shows, the focus was especially on the brand experience of BMW Motorrad. With the latest motorcycle models, which were extensively tested in around 1,600 test rides, concept bikes, accessories, a large fan shop, international travel, training and test ride partners, Rent A Ride, Fuel for Life, the

BMW Motorrad Plant Berlin, the BMW Group Classic as well as numerous international exhibitors and partners, there was much for visitors to see and experience.

For fans of the BMW GS and G/S models, BMW Motorrad had something special in store. An off-road track was specially created for this event at Hausberg, where the current

F 900 GS, R 1300 GS, and the brand-new R 12 G/S could be tested off-road in their respective segments.

As a special highlight, the two BMW WorldSBK factory riders Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Michael van der Mark honored the event, being available to fans for autographs and photos, and showcasing their extraordinary skills both off-road with the BMW R 1300 GS and at the stunt show, thus generating excitement among the fans.