BRISK SPARK PLUGS TO SUPPORT HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING IN MXGP AND ENDURO

Following an extremely successful start to the relationship, Husqvarna Motorcycles is ecstatic to reveal that the Husqvarna Factory Racing teams in the FIM Motocross World Championship and FIM Enduro series will continue to rely on BRISK spark plugs in 2023.
Much like Husqvarna Motorcycles, the pioneers of motocross, BRISK spark plugs have been involved in top-flight competition for decades now. With their centenary on the horizon, Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to take the spark plugs to more success in off-road competition. Aligning with partners who share the same dedication to evolution is critical for the manufacturer and, as the leaders in their division, BRISK are always striving to improve and reach the top of the podium.
The 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship is set to start in Argentina on March 12, whilst the 2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship will roar into life in Italy on April 02. The Husqvarna Factory Racing athletes and teams will continue to progress, with the help of BRISK, in the months prior to those season openers.
Robert Jonas (Head of Motorsports, Off-Road):“The racing world’s rather competitive, hence why it is so important that we continue to align with the greatest brands in motorsports. 2022 marked the start of our relationship with BRISK and it was prosperous for all involved, so I am excited to build on that in 2023 and beyond.”
Hana Kajnarova (BRISK Commercial Director):“Continuing the partnership with Husqvarna Factory Racing again in 2023 proves the highest expectation from BRISK spark plugs for both partners. This respectful partnership brings us joy to present advanced technical skills and experiences to the Husqvarna Factory Racing team and it pushes BRISK to think of new solutions for high performance racing motorcycle engines. We are happy to be part of this success and we keep our fingers crossed for the entire team for 2023 season.”
