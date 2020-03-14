Canceled – Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

WEEKEND ACTION – MARCH 14th

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 13.

UPDATED – Now cancelled due to COVID-19

The third weekend of March sees Suzuki in action at the 11th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, USA.

JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team newcomer Charles Lefrancois will be onboard the Suzuki RM-Z450, the recently-crowned Arenacross UK Champion filling-in for injured Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy.

The event also includes the fifth round of the 250 East Championship where Jimmy Decotis will be back on his Suzuki RM-Z250 after both he and Noren suffered some bad luck last weekend in Daytona, Florida and were unable to transfer to either of their Main Events.

March 14: Round 11. Monster Energy AMA./ FIM World Supercross. Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis. USA.