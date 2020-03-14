Canceled – Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

March 14, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Canceled – Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

AXUK-1-Lefrancois

WEEKEND ACTION – MARCH 14th

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 13.

UPDATED – Now cancelled due to COVID-19

The third weekend of March sees Suzuki in action at the 11th round of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, USA.

JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing Team newcomer Charles Lefrancois will be onboard the Suzuki RM-Z450, the recently-crowned Arenacross UK Champion filling-in for injured Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy.

The event also includes the fifth round of the 250 East Championship where Jimmy Decotis will be back on his Suzuki RM-Z250 after both he and Noren suffered some bad luck last weekend in Daytona, Florida and were unable to transfer to either of their Main Events.

March 14: Round 11. Monster Energy AMA./ FIM World Supercross. Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 3942 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles