Honda Motorcycle Online Activities Focused on Entertainment

They are being very hard and painful days caused by the health crisis of the crisis, a situation that forces us to be at home to stop the contagions and thus be able to return as soon as possible to recover normalcy.

Faced with the impossibility of enjoying one of our great hobbies and passions, the motorcycle, Honda proposes a series of activities focused on entertainment and making the “waiting” time at home more enjoyable. The brand is publishing these proposals through its official social media channels and has also decided to include them in a microsite created especially for this moment:

Honda will continue to strengthen this microsite and its communication on social networks with more actions (with more videos and other surprises), but for now the biker community will be able to enjoy these proposals:

– Take care of your motorcycle during confinement : We show you a few simple steps so that you can properly maintain your motorcycle during these days and thus ensure that it is fully prepared to resume driving.

– Honda Motorcycles Experience App : With this application you can “play” to place the Honda of your choice in your favorite corner of the house thanks to augmented reality technology. In addition, you can configure any model in our range, see its characteristics and look at it from all points of view.

– Virtual tour of the Honda Collection Hall : Honda exhibits more than 350 models in a 360º virtual tour through Google Street View. You will be able to enjoy the 360º images and enjoy some of the models that have made history in Honda, such as the Super Cub C100, the Dream E, the exclusive NR 750 with an oval piston engine, or such spectacular racing models as the RC143 , RVF750, NR500, RC45 or the NSR500 500cc World Champion with Mick Doohan.

– Honda Legends Video : In this exclusive video we have selected more than 60 Honda models that have become a legend.

– Honda Racing Legends video : If you like competition, in this video you can enjoy Honda’s great history in the GG.PP. and its most legendary motorcycles.

– Video Ride Your Passion : This is a video with more emotional content in which Honda wants to send a message: “Very soon we will continue to enjoy our passion”

– Montesa 75th Anniversary Video : What is your favorite Montesa? In this video you can enjoy the most emblematic models of the brand throughout its 75-year history

– Paint your Honda and your Montesa : Take out the artist you have inside, download our drawings of different models and create your own masterpiece. Paint, color, fill and new textures, anything goes to create the Honda of your dreams. When you finish, we invite you to share it on Instagram with the hashtag #PintatuHonda and tagging @Hondamotoses

More information : https://www.honda.es/motorcycles/experience-honda/news-and-events/quedateencasa.html

