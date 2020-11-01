Husqvarna MXGP of Trentino “feels great to be back on the podium and win another moto”

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Thomas Kjer Olsen has claimed a runner-up finish in the MX2 class at the MXGP of Trentino, round 16 of the FIM Motocross World Championship. Charging to victory in race one at the picturesque Italian circuit, a solid fourth-place finish in moto two saw TKO secure second overall. MX2 teammate Jed Beaton also had a strong showing in Italy, claiming fourth overall following 3-9 results.

Following three rounds at the deep sand track of Lommel, Belgium, round 16 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Italy saw a much firmer riding surface. The Pietramurata circuit provided a drastic change from the previous Grand Prix, which clearly suited the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team’s MX2 riders.

Kjer Olsen was immediately comfortable on the Italian soil, claiming pole position and taking to the line first for both races at the MXGP of Trentino. A strong start in race one saw him hold down third until early race leader Jago Geerts stalled his machine, gifting TKO an easy pass into second. With new race leader Tom Vialle in sight, TKO mounted an attack for the lead aboard his FC 250, making the crucial pass with five laps remaining. Never looking back, Thomas went on to claim his second moto win of the season.

Another positive start in race two saw Kjer Olsen placed third early in the moto before a small crash relegated him to fifth. Regrouping quickly and moving forwards into fourth, he was then faced with a sizable gap to the leading riders. Despite his best efforts, the 23-year-old made no further progress and raced to a solid fourth-place finish, claiming second overall having tied on points with the GP winner. Another podium result for the Dane sees him advance to fourth in the MX2 World Championship standings with two rounds to go.

Following a strong start in race one, Jed Beaton showed impressive pace as he went from sixth to third in just a handful of laps, recording the fastest lap of the race as he carved his way through the leading riders. Continuing his charge, he began to make a challenge for second before back markers frustratingly held the Australian up. Denied a potential runner-up finish, Beaton held strong to claim a solid third place in moto one.

Coming together with another rider in the first turn resulted in a poor start for Beaton in race two. Progressing to 10th by the end of lap two, he then advanced to eighth by the halfway stage of the race. Unfortunate to lose a position in the closing stages of the moto, Jed’s ninth-place finish rewarded him with an impressive fourth overall.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing return to the Pietramurata circuit on November 4 for the penultimate round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP of Pietramurata.

Thomas Kjer Olsen: “It feels great to be back on the podium and win another moto. The team did a great job with bike set-up today. Coming from Lommel to here, as soon as I went out for practice I felt super-comfortable on my bike and qualified fastest. I was stoked to get the win in the first moto. I felt good and had some really good lines so when I moved into second I knew I could do it. Race two was frustrating, only because I had a small crash while in good position to win the overall. I’m really motivated to finish the season strong. I’m confident and my bike is awesome so the next two rounds should be really good.”

Jed Beaton: “It’s been a decent day for me. Overall, I feel really good on the bike, it was just a shame that I clipped someone at the start of race two. I felt great in race one, really comfortable and was on the pace, but third was the best that I could do in that one. I was looking forward to another good result in race two but it wasn’t to be. Two more rounds here though and I’m ready to get in the battle again.”

Results – 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round 16

MX2 – Overall

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 43; 2. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 43; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 42; 4. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 32… 16. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 11

MX2 – Race 1

1. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 33:39:847; 2. Tom Vialle (KTM) 33:41:877; 3. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 33:43:156… 16. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 34:57:307; 27. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 18 laps, 34:18:730

MX2 – Race 2

1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 19 laps, 33:54:442; 2. Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) 33:56:540; 3. Tom Vialle (KTM) 34:02:259; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 34:07:332… 9. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 34:38:769; 15. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 35:10:798; 25. Johannes Norman (Husqvarna) 18 laps, 34:42:343

Championship Standings – After Round 16

MX2

1. Tom Vialle (KTM) 693pts; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 520; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 505; 4. Thomas Kjer Olsen (Husqvarna) 489; 5. Jed Beaton (Husqvarna) 488… 14. Alberto Forato (Husqvarna) 156; 21. Josh Gilbert (Husqvarna) 87; 27. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 62; 35. Gianmarco Cenerelli (Husqvarna) 21; 36. Enzo Toriani (Husqvarna) 21; 37. Johannes Nermann (Husqvarna) 16; 43. Roland Edelbacher (Husqvarna) 5; 45. Maximilian Spies (Husqvarna) 2