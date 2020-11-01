MXGP first of three back-to-back Grands Prix in Pietramurata Italy

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s trio of Gautier Paulin, Jeremy Seewer and Arnaud Tonus leave the first of three back-to-back Grands Prix in Pietramurata, Italy, feeling optimistic. Paulin and Seewer narrowly missed the podium and were separated by a mere 2-points in the final classification. Paulin finished fourth while Seewer was fifth. Tonus suffered a loss of energy after a top-five finish in the opening race but dug deep for 13th in Race 2 to finish eighth.

In Race 1, Tonus and Seewer used the undeniable power of their YZ450FMs to complete the opening lap in third and fourth position, respectively, as Paulin made some brilliant passes to move from eighth up into sixth.

The ‘Ciclamino Circuit’ in Pietramurata has been a happy hunting ground for Tonus in the past. It was the site of his first-ever premier class podium, and he made it obvious how much he still enjoys the circuit as he controlled third position for the first 12 minutes of the opening race.

On Lap-6, Seewer executed an inside line to perfection to pass Tonus for third position. The ‘91’ aired a small gap to secure his place inside the top-three at the flag.

Paulin picked up the pace in the final throws to steal fifth position with 4-minutes left on the clock. The ’21’ kept his speed to the checkers where he passed Tonus for fourth on the final lap.

In the final race of the day, Paulin carried his momentum from the end of Race 1 right into Race 2 where he charged forward from a fifth place start to finish third after fending off his teammate, Seewer, and the Championship Leader, Tim Gajser.

Seewer rocketed to the holeshot line but fell from the lead when he unseated himself on the exit of a bumpy rut. After a quick remount, the Swiss rider used his incredible speed and style on the slick and technical clay track to race back to a fifth place finish.

Tonus had to find new lines on the edgy clay circuit while conserving energy after a poor start. The ‘4’ admitted he is struggling with the intense new Grand Prix format after missing an entire month of training due to a concussion that was sustained at the MXGP of Lombardia. The Swiss rider had to push hard to finish 13th in the final race.

With two rounds of MXGP remaining, Seewer maintains third in the Championship Standings, Paulin is sixth and Tonus is 17th.

The penultimate round of the MXGP World Championship will take place in two-days’ time, on Wednesday 4th November, here in Pietramurata, Italy.

Gautier Paulin

4th MXGP Round of Trentino, 38-points

6th MXGP Championship Standings, 441-points

“We are in good shape, with the bike, and myself too. No regrets today, I had really good rhythm, it was really tough to pass. I woke up a little bit too late in first moto to get back to third place. I came really close to Jeremy (Seewer) but it was too late to attack. In the second race I had quite a good start. I came close to the podium and I did everything I could to make the box, unfortunately it didn’t work out, but I still feel really good. It was a really good race. I know we can’t always make the podium, but the riding was strong, and I leave here happy today. We still have two more times to enjoy Trentino so there is still a lot to look forward to.”

Jeremy Seewer

5th MXGP Round of Trentino, 36-points

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 535-points

“I threw away a podium or a really good result in the second moto when I crashed out of the lead, but overall it was a super solid day. I had good results with no big mistakes, it’s a fast track and everyone is running quite a similar pace. Fourth or fifth overall is not where I want to be, I want to be on the podium and battling up front, but still some solid points.”

Arnaud Tonus

8th MXGP Round of Trentino, 24-points

17th MXGP Championship Standings, 146-points

“The first race was good, I felt good up front for a bit. At the moment I am missing some physical condition, I feel like when I have to be at such a big intensity at the start of the race, that’s when I have a big drop. I just miss some condition from not training for a while and now with all the back-to-back races, it’s even harder for the body. It’s hard for everyone to have all these races in a row, but when you miss some training, I think it’s even tougher. I have to take each race as it comes, try to recover as best I can and come back Wednesday hopeful.”