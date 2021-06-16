Inaugural Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup got underway with spectacular racing

After a pair of second-place finishes in WorldSBK Race 1 and the Superpole Race, Razgatlıoğlu rode a superb final event of the weekend to take victory, seeing the Turkish rider close the gap in the riders’ championship. GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff recovered from his setbacks to finish eighth in the SPRC and fifth in Race 2, while home star Andrea Locatelli and Japanese rider Kohta Nozane made impressive steps forward in performance, having been off the pace on Friday. “Very positive race weekend in Misano – in WorldSBK we got the first win of the season thanks to a fantastic performance from Toprak and his crew,” Dosoli said. “After several podiums and second places this year, he really deserved the win. He’s been very motivated and committed to get this first victory and I’m happy that he was able to make this step. Congratulations to him and the team, they worked hard all weekend and extracted the most they could from the Yamaha R1. This result confirms that the package is capable of performing well in hot conditions, an area we really focused on, like we had at Misano. “It was a good performance also from Garrett, who was able to fight back from a difficult starting position due to the penalty he got and the fall he had in the Superpole. It has been amazing to watch coming through the field, pulling off many overtakes, and P5 at the end of Race 2 is an important result. Promising signs for Andrea too, who bounced back from a difficult Friday to take three strong results in only his third race weekend. Kohta also showed some great pace fighting in the midfield, getting some very important experience for the future.”