Twenty-One new Harley-Davidson bikes just released with more coming soon. Introducing TMW’s 2022 Harley-Davidson: 2022 Sneak Peek with new Sportbikes, Sportsters, Softails, Adventure Touring, Cruiser, Grand American Touring, Touring and Trikes! New models, new paint, new attitudes.

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster’s is a performance cruiser motorcycle that combines incredible power with contemporary technology and unrestrained styling. 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special and 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America adventure touring motorcycles… Rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicles, the Pan America 1250’s are designed from the ground up to inspire rider confidence and fuel the spirit of adventure on and off-road. Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycle styles within the Cruiser segment, from nostalgic to very modern. A cruiser rider seeks to disconnect from an increasingly hectic life, and only the world’s most desirable motorcycle company can offer these riders so many ways to reach that goal. Harley-Davidson designs its Grand American Touring’s for riders forever seeking that next adventure. Grand American Touring’s take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience. Harley-Davidson Trike’s offer veteran riders and new riders alike the confidence boost of three-wheels, plus ample and handy storage for road trips.

Check the entire Harley-Davidson lineup out at Total Motorcycle, the internets complete one-stop resource for motorcycle information, data, photos, guides and facts from 1934 to today.

Sport

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Sportster’s (Model Preview)

Sportster

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 – (USA, Canada) (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight – (USA, Canada) (Model Preview)

Softail

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Bob 114 (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114 (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy 114 (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Softail Standard (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic 114 (Model Preview)

Adventure Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan-America Special – New Model (Model Preview)

Touring

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road King Special (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Ultra Limited (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special (Model Preview)

Trike

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Ultra (Model Preview)

– 2022 Harley-Davidson Tri Glide Freewheeler (Model Preview)

2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON MOTORCYCLES REVEALED AND ARRIVING AT WORLDWIDE DEALERSHIPS

Additional All-New’s to be Introduced January 26 in World Premiere Event

Harley-Davidson today revealed a portion of its 2022 motorcycle line and announced these bikes are arriving at authorized US Harley-Davidson dealerships starting now and at dealers around the world in the coming weeks, with additional new motorcycle’s to be unveiled later this month. The limited-production 2022’s from Harley-Davidson Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) and more new Harley-Davidson motorcycle’s will be revealed during the “Further. Faster.” World Premiere Event and you can see it on Total Motorcycle.com

“Today, we’re excited to see the first of our 2022’s from across our categories, arrive at Harley dealers around the world as we launch a new year and prepare for the coming riding season – we hope you join us for the journey,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson.

2022 HARLEY-DAVIDSON’s REVEALED

SPORT CATEGORY

The Harley-Davidson Sportster ‘s is a performance cruiser motorcycle that combines incredible power with contemporary technology and unrestrained styling. The Sportster’s is powered by the 121-horsepower Revolution Max 1250T engine that puts the Sportster’s rider in command of unrelenting, on-demand torque. A taut, lightweight chassis and premium suspension deliver responsive, intuitive handling. For 2022, the Sportster’s is offered in Vivid Black and two new colors: White Sand Pearl and Mineral Green Metallic.

ADVENTURE TOURING CATEGORY

Since launching in February 2021, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250 adventure touring motorcycles have taken the ADV world by storm. In fact, the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America and was named Best Adventure Bike and Motorcycle of the Year. Rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicles, the Pan America 1250’s are designed from the ground up to inspire rider confidence and fuel the spirit of adventure on and off-road. For 2022, the Pan America 1250 Special and Pan America 1250’s feature improved visibility of information on the TFT display screen, and extended Vehicle Hill Hold Control active time from 10 seconds to 3 to 5 minutes, under normal conditions. A new color option for the Pan America 1250 Special only is Fastback Blue/White Sand.

CRUISER CATEGORY

To allow any rider to make a personal statement, Harley-Davidson offers a wide variety of motorcycle styles within the Cruiser segment, from nostalgic to very modern. A cruiser rider seeks to disconnect from an increasingly hectic life, and only the world’s most desirable motorcycle company can offer these riders so many ways to reach that goal. For 2022 new paint colors are offered across the Cruiser line-up.

Softail Standard : With its raw, stripped-down bobber style, this motorcycle is a blank canvas for customization. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels.

: With its raw, stripped-down bobber style, this motorcycle is a blank canvas for customization. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Silver finish replace laced wheels. Heritage Classic 114 : The quintessential American cruiser, this motorcycle offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels.

: The quintessential American cruiser, this motorcycle offers show-stopping vintage details and pure rock and roll style. For 2022 the Heritage Classic 114 will be offered with a new Chrome trim option for the rider who prefers a brighter look. The Black trim version of the Heritage Classic 114 features several new styling elements. The powertrain is finished with Wrinkle Black upper rocker covers, camshaft cover, transmission cover and primary cover, with contrasting Gloss Black lower rocker covers. Trim details include a Gloss Black rear lightbar, windshield brackets, front lightbar and turn signal standoffs, Black mirrors and triple clamps, Black Anodized wheel hubs and hub cap, and Matte Black exhaust shields with Chrome muffler tips. The Heritage Classic 114 in Chrome trim is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Chrome Laced wheels; the Black trim version is offered with Black 9-Spoke cast aluminum or Black Laced wheels. Street Bob 114 : A gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 is an ideal foundation for customization based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels.

: A gritty, stripped-down bobber cloaked in black and powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine, the Street Bob 114 is an ideal foundation for customization based on performance. New for 2022, Annihilator cast aluminum wheels with Gloss Black finish replace laced wheels. Fat Boy 114 : The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star.

: The original fat-custom icon commands the road with a steamroller stance. For 2022 its Lakester cast aluminum wheels are re-styled with 11 turbine-like spokes and an open center, and the classic Fat Boy tank badge is revised and now has a single trailing “wing” while retaining the centered star. Fat Bob 114 : This bike is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge.

: This bike is designed for the street rider with an appetite for muscular power and performance. For 2022 it features a new waterslide fuel tank graphic in an oval shape with “H-D” on lower edge. Iron 883 : Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile.

: Blacked-out and stripped-down with a legendary profile. Forty-Eight : Heavy-hitting fat-tire style with an iconic peanut tank and bulldog stance.

GRAND AMERICAN TOURING CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson designs its Grand American Touring’s for riders forever seeking that next adventure. Grand American Touring’s take riders beyond the horizon with the comfort and convenience that makes the journey spectacular, from the company that started the cross-country experience. All Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring’s are powered by a smooth-running Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engine. Emulsion-technology rear shock absorbers feature a single knob to hydraulically adjust pre-load for optimal ride and control. The 49mm forks with dual bending valve suspension technology deliver linear damping characteristics for a smooth ride. Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS are a standard feature on each Touring .

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements by Harley-Davidson, an option for all Touring’s, will assist the rider in maintaining the rider’s intended path through a curve. The option package provides the following enhancements: Electronically Linked Brakes, Cornering-ABS, Cornering-Traction Control with standard and rain mode, Drag Torque Slip Control, Vehicle Hold Control, and Tire Pressure Monitoring (TPMS).

For 2022 these Grand American Touring’s feature exciting new paint color options.

Electra Glide Standard : Everything needed for a lifetime of cross-country adventure with potential for customization. An attainable choice for purists looking to disconnect and enjoy the ride. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

: Everything needed for a lifetime of cross-country adventure with potential for customization. An attainable choice for purists looking to disconnect and enjoy the ride. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road King : A stripped-down highway legend with neo-classic chrome styling and modern touring performance. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

: A stripped-down highway legend with neo-classic chrome styling and modern touring performance. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Street Glide : The original hot-rod bagger for riders seeking a slammed, custom look with high style in town and the ability to cover highway miles in comfort. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

: The original hot-rod bagger for riders seeking a slammed, custom look with high style in town and the ability to cover highway miles in comfort. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road Glide : A benchmark for long-distance touring bikes. Ride mile after mile with ease behind the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing equipped with dual Daymaker LED headlamps. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine.

: A benchmark for long-distance touring bikes. Ride mile after mile with ease behind the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing equipped with dual Daymaker LED headlamps. Features a Boom! Box 4.3 infotainment system. Powered by Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. Road King Special : A custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

: A custom bagger with top-of-the-line power and a commanding presence for the rider seeking hot rod performance with iconic Harley-Davidson style. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Street Glide Special : The original slammed factory-custom bagger offers highway-shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

: The original slammed factory-custom bagger offers highway-shredding power and a choice of blacked-out or chrome finish. Features a Daymaker LED headlamp, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Road Glide Special : The menacing visage of the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing sets the tone for this performance bagger offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

: The menacing visage of the frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing sets the tone for this performance bagger offered with a blacked-out or chrome finish. Features include dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, Prodigy custom wheels and Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Ultra Limited : For the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

: For the rider seeking a premium, fully-loaded touring experience with zero compromises. Features include Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Daymaker LED lighting, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. Road Glide Limited: A masterful touring machine built to cover mile after mile with gear and a passenger. Features include a frame-mounted, aerodynamic shark nose fairing with dual Daymaker LED headlamps, Tour-Pak luggage carrier, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, heated hand grips, cruise control, Slicer II custom wheels and Twin Cooled Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine.

TRIKE CATEGORY

Harley-Davidson Trike’s offer veteran riders and new riders alike the confidence boost of three-wheels, plus ample and handy storage for road trips. Riders can count on the performance of a chassis engineered by Harley-Davidson as a trike from the wheels up.