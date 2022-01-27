2022 Yamaha YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale Host

The unique SuperFinale event, which brings together YXZ1000R racers from across Europe, will once again run alongside the Baja Portalegre 500, the sixth round of the FIA Cross-Country Bajas World Cup. Heading into its third edition, the SuperFinale sees the top performing Yamaha YXZ1000R pilots compete in either the Stock class for standard vehicles, or the Open class for modified vehicles, covering more than 500km of special stages across the two days. As well as competing for the overall victory, crews in each class will be chasing some of the tantalising prizes on offer. There will also be three wildcard spaces on offer for the highest-placed YXZ1000R finisher in various rallies through the year. The first opportunity will come at the Baja TT Oeste in Portugal on 6-8 May, while the other two spots will be decided in July, first at the Baja Aragon in Spain (22-24 July) and finally the German Offroad Masters 24 Hour (19-21 August). Camelia Liparoti Yamaha Motor Europe ROV Coordinator “We are very excited to be heading to Portalegre once again for the third edition YXZ1000R European Cup SuperFinale. It is an incredible event with a great ‘YXZ family’ atmosphere that gives entrants the opportunity to compete against the top Side-by-Side racers from various European events throughout 2022. The SuperFinale welcomes both young, up-and-coming talents, and experienced racers, and we’re looking forward to seeing competitors from various backgrounds coming together for this unique event organised by Yamaha Motor Europe. We are also delighted to be offering wildcard spots at some of the best rallies in the world, and those interested should get in touch to find out more about how they can enter.”