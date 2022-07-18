Triumph reloads their legendary modern classics line-up mixing up exciting new colors, features and model names! 2023 Triumph Motorcycles Reloaded: Shaken not Stirred. Triumph has listened to customer demands for brighter, more distinctive, and more elegant colour options across the modern classics line and they delivered with stunning Carnival Red & Jet Black, Matt Baja Orange, Matt Silver Ice, Meriden Blue & Tangerine, Red Hopper, Aegean Blue & Fusion White, Cordovan Red, Sapphire Black & Matt Sapphire Black and Competition Green & Silver Ice.

For model changes, we have the the Street Twin is re-named 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900, and the 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 is re-named the Scrambler 900 to better align with the current models and also indicate what size engine those models have. Of note is the new non-mentioned updated 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 name. I don’t know about you but even I had troubles sometimes with the Street and Speed Twin naming scheme with mixing up their engine sizes. Maybe “street twin” and “speed twin” sound too similar or something.

On with the 2023 Triumph’s, a whole James Bond 007 smorgasbord of new and exciting flavors to adventure and explore the open road on.

Check out all the current 2022 Triumph and new 2023 Triumph motorcycle models (as they arrive) right here on Total Motorcycle. TMW Built by Riders for Riders!

– 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 900 – New model

– 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 – New model

– 2023 Triumph Scrambler 900 – New model

– 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200XE

– 2023 Triumph Scrambler 1200XC

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville T100

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Black

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120

– 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 Gibson Les Paul 1959 Edition – Limited Edition

– 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS – New model

EXCITING NEW COLOURS AND NEW NAMES FOR TRIUMPH’S MODERN CLASSICS RANGE

Introducing for model year 2023, a new and exciting range of colour options for the entire Bonneville range, building on the great success of last year’s Gold Line Editions, which responded to customer requests for brighter, more distinctive, and more elegant colour options across the legendary Modern Classics line-up.

These new colours come hand-in-hand with new names for two of the class-defining 900cc models, chosen to better represent the family connections across Triumph’s iconic Bonneville line-up, and their specific engine capacities. From model year 2023, the Street Twin is re-named Speed Twin 900, and the Street Scrambler is re-named the Scrambler 900.

Speed Twin 900 (previously Street Twin) Matt Silver Ice NEW

Matt Ironstone

Jet Black Speed Twin 1200 Matt Baja Orange NEW

Red Hopper

Jet Black Scrambler 900 (previously Street Scrambler) Carnival Red & Jet Black NEW

Matt Khaki NEW

Jet Black Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC Carnival Red & Jet Black NEW

Matt Khaki Green & Matt Jet Black

Sapphire Black Bonneville T100 Meriden Blue & Tangerine NEW

Carnival Red & Fusion White

Jet Black Bonneville Bobber Red Hopper NEW

Matt Storm Grey & Matt Ironstone

Jet Black Bonneville T120 Aegean Blue & Fusion White NEW

Cordovan Red & Silver Ice

Jet Black Bonneville Speedmaster Cordovan Red NEW

Sapphire Black & Fusion White

Jet Black Bonneville T120 Black Sapphire Black & Matt Sapphire Black NEW

Jet Black Thruxton RS Competition Green & Silver Ice NEW

Jet Black

Speed Twin 900 (previously Street Twin)

For model year 2023, the newly re-named Speed Twin 900 comes in three colours, including classic Triumph Jet Black, a Matt Ironstone and a sophisticated new Matt Silver Ice option, with silver and yellow accents. This new paint scheme includes a Matt Silver Ice fuel tank with silver and yellow graphics, Jet Black side panels with new Speed Twin 900 logo and Jet Black front and rear mudguards.

Scrambler 900 (previously Street Scrambler)

For model year 2023, the newly re-named Scrambler 900 comes in three colours, with a classic Triumph Jet Black, a new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme with striking and contemporary new graphics, plus a new Matt Khaki scheme that celebrates the Scrambler’s iconic off-road heritage.

The new Carnival Red and Jet Black paint scheme includes a Carnival Red fuel tank with contemporary Jet Black stripe detailing and Jet Black side panel, frame cowl and mudguards.

The iconic new Matt Khaki colour scheme features a Matt Khaki fuel tank with Matt Jet Black side panel, frame cowl and mudguards.

Bonneville T100

The iconic Bonneville T100 for model year 2023 comes in three colours, with a timeless Triumph Jet Black, and a classic Carnival Red and Fusion White scheme, plus a stylish interpretation of the original 1959 design, with a stunning new Meriden Blue and Tangerine option, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing on the tank. This striking new colour scheme also features Meriden Blue side panels and mudguards.

Bonneville T120

For model year 2023, the legendary Bonneville T120 comes in three colours, with a stylish Triumph Jet Black, and a sophisticated Cordovan Red and Silver Ice scheme, plus a stunning new Aegean Blue and Fusion White option, with hand-painted gold line detailing on the tank. The new heritage-inspired colour scheme also features Aegean Blue mudguards, and Jet Black side panels and headlight bowl.

Bonneville T120 Black

The classic Bonneville T120 Black comes in two colours for model year 2023, with a timeless Triumph Jet Black, and a sophisticated new Sapphire Black and Matt Sapphire Black split scheme across the tank, accentuated with carefully hand-painted silver coach line detailing. The new scheme also features Sapphire Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl.

Speed Twin 1200

For model year 2023, Triumph’s performance classic Speed Twin 1200 comes in three colours – the classic Jet Black, a striking Red Hopper, and now an exciting new Matt Baja Orange scheme, with stylish Storm Grey and Aluminium Silver tank graphics. The new scheme also features Matt Storm Grey side panels and headlight bowl, matched with Matt Silver Ice fork protectors.

Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC

Triumph’s class-defining Scrambler 1200 line-up, for model year 2023, comes in three colours – the sophisticated Sapphire Black, a classic Matt Khaki Green and Matt Jet Black scheme, and a stunning new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme that features a Carnival Red fuel tank with Jet Black tank stripe design, plus Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl.

Bonneville Bobber

Triumph’s original custom icon, the Bonneville Bobber, comes in three colours for model year 2023, with a classic Jet Black, a sophisticated Matt Storm Grey and Matt Ironstone scheme, and a striking new Red Hopper option. This new paint scheme includes a Red Hopper fuel tank and Jet Black side panels and mudguards.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The British custom classic icon, Triumph’s Bonneville Speedmaster, comes in three colours for model year 2023, with a classic Jet Black, a stylish Sapphire Black and Fusion White scheme, and a sophisticated new Cordovan Red option which features a rich Cordovan Red fuel tank, with Jet Black side panels, mudguards and headlight bowl.

Thruxton RS

For model year 2023 the iconic Thruxton RS café racer comes in two colours, with a timeless Jet Black, and a stunning new Competition Green and Silver Ice scheme. This sophisticated new scheme features a Competition Green and Silver Ice fuel tank and seat cowl, with gold graphic detailing on both. This is matched with Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels and Matt Silver Ice fork protectors.