Distal phalanx fracture forces rider to withdrawl Donington Park WorldSBK

GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Kohta Nozane has been forced to withdraw from the FIM Superbike World Championship round at Donington Park, due to a distal phalanx fracture on his middle finger (right hand) sustained at the Navarra test.

The Japanese WorldSBK rookie tried to ride with the injury in Free Practice 1, but after a few laps decided not to continue for the safety of himself and the other riders. Nozane is expected to be fully recovered for the next round at Assen.

Yamaha’s British Superbike riders, Jason O’Halloran and Tarran Mackenzie, were considered as replacements, but with rain expected and Knockhill coming up next weekend, the decision was taken not to put their own championships at risk.

Andrea Dosoli

Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We respect Kohta’s decision not to ride this weekend, it is obviously tough for him not to be competing, but we don’t want a situation where the injury worsens and he has to miss more rounds. Due to the expected weather conditions this weekend, the limited track time we could have offered, and with the next British Superbike round just one week away, we believe it is not fair or safe to ask our BSB riders to replace Kohta, especially with Jason leading the championship and Tarran also having a strong start. The GRT Yamaha team will therefore run one bike for Garrett Gerloff this weekend, while we look forward to welcoming Kohta back at the next round at Assen.”