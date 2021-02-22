Epic 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America Arrives! 3 years in the making Harley-Davidson’s first adventure tourer arrives and what a motorcycle! If DETOURING is your idea of TOURING then you’ll love features like adaptive ride height, all-new Revolution Max 150hp V-Twin engine with hydraulic self-adjusting lifters, 5 ride modes, adaptive LED lighting, navigation, heated grips and guards and even a laced wheels and hard bag option! Capable, confidence inspiring, and fun, built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for adventure the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America is totally epic.

Two great models, the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 Special and the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America 1250 available across the world. Also if you missed our preview from earlier last year 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan-America or the VERY early previews here, and here from 3 years ago!

So push boundaries and don’t be confined by the limits of roads! Adventure touring riders seeking out new experiences in any direction, on any terrain, to explore the undiscovered and sleep under the stars; just think of the endless possibilities and unrestrained freedom for your soul.

Starting at $17,000 and available in black, colors or special two-tone paint. With endless possibilities and endless accessories with endless places to go. What more could you want?

Speaking of more, Total Motorcycle also has an exclusive on the new 2021 Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 1250 Engine with full features, full specifications and as always, the best photos of the new engine in the business! Check it out today.

Built to Endure, Designed to Explore, and Engineered for Adventure.

The Pan America motorcycle is Harley-Davidson’s explore-it-all machine for riders who see touring as detouring – on road and off. This rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose vehicle is designed from the ground up to inspire rider confidence and fuel the spirit of adventure, wherever the road may take you.

Harley-Davidson has leveraged its cutting-edge design and engineering capabilities to create the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special, all-new, adventure-touring motorcycles, each designed with premium features, outstanding performance and innovative technology.

“From its inception more than a century ago, when many roads were little more than dirt trails, Harley-Davidson has stood for adventure. So I’m very proud to present Pan America as the first adventure touring bike designed and built in America,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO Harley-Davidson. “The Pan America models exude that go-anywhere spirit, shared today by riders in the US and around the globe who want to experience the world on a motorcycle.” That same adventurous spirt is deeply shared by actor and brand ambassador, Jason Momoa, who is joining creative forces with the Company to bring Pan America’s passion for adventure to the world.

Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models are powered by the new 150hp Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled 1,250cc-displacement V-Twin designed to offer a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power. To minimize overall motorcycle weight (Pan America 1250 534lb. wet/Pan America 1250 Special 559lb. wet), the Revolution Max engine is integrated into the vehicle as the central member of the chassis.

Pan America models are equipped with technologies designed to enhance the riding experience, including multiple electronically controlled ride modes plus Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements. This broad collection of technologies is designed to match motorcycle performance to available traction during acceleration, deceleration and braking. The Pan America 1250 Special model is equipped with electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension. As an industry-first innovation, Pan America is equipped with Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), a revolutionary new suspension system which automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.

Harley-Davidson design and engineering teams collaborated throughout the process of creating and refining the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models with a vision guided by utility. Like a good multi-tool, function leads the form of these Harley-Davidson models. From grab handles to integrated luggage mounts, to a horizontal headlamp configured to better illuminate an off-road trail, function defines style. Inspired by the spirit of rugged North American off-road versatility, the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models stand out visually in the adventure touring landscape, with design that reflects the capability of the motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson dealers will offer a complete line of accessories for the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models, including three durable luggage systems, and new technical riding gear for men and women developed in collaboration with respected European motorcycle apparel specialist, REV’IT!. (See separate releases for details accessories and gear)

The Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models will arrive at Harley-Davidson dealerships in Spring 2021.

The Harley-Davidson® Pan America 1250 model is a rugged, powerful, technologically advanced multi-purpose motorcycle designed for riders ready to embrace real-life adventure. The riding experience is refined, capable and intuitive, on a motorcycle that stays composed and confident wherever your adventure takes you.

Pan America is a two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for adventure. Find your freedom across new terrains in 2021.

“We (Harley-Davidson) own the North American touring market, we are the market” – Harley-Davidson

Pan America™ 1250 motorcycle is a two-wheel multi-tool built to endure, designed to explore, and engineered for adventure.

ALL-NEW REVOLUTION® MAX POWERTRAIN

The next chapter in a century of legendary V-Twins is here. Revolution® Max is a liquid-cooled powertrain with over 145 horsepower, full of ample torque, and a surging powerband tuned to maximize rider control.

DIFFERENT BY DESIGN

H-D design and engineering teams have crafted a vision guided by utility, rooted in the spirit of iconic American off-road vehicles. In a landscape of bikes that are achieving uniformity, Pan America is a rugged take where function feeds form in a package that is uniquely Harley-Davidson.

ALL TERRAIN LONG HAULER

Informed by H-D’s touring legacy, Pan America™ is designed to maintain high-speed ride and handling performance even when at the limit of its luggage and weight capacity. Refined, capable and intuitive, Pan America™ is a motorcycle that stays composed and confident no matter how hard you push it.

DUAL PURPOSE POWERTRAIN

The Revolution® Max 1250 is a structural component of the motorcycle chassis, eliminating a traditional frame — which significantly reduces overall weight and keeps handling taut. This is performance you can feel, with the center of gravity low and the chassis super rigid.

H-D®/ MICHELIN™ SCORCHER

Set on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast aluminum wheelset, these tires were collaboratively developed with an eye to meet the demands of on-road and off-road Adventure Touring. All aspects, from internal construction to external profile and tread, were analyzed by Michelin to optimize performance.

CHOOSE YOUR RIDE MODE

Flick a switch and choose from 5 pre-programmed Ride Modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus) or create your own custom mode — tuning your bike with a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.

PAN AMERICA™ 1250

Open road with two drivers on Harley-Davidson Pan America adventure touring motorcycles Everything Is A Road.

Introducing the 2021 Harley-Davidson Revolution Max 1250 Engine…

All-New Liquid-Cooled V-Twin to Power Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models are powered by the all-new Revolution Max 1250 engine, a liquid-cooled V-Twin designed to offer flexible, engaging performance with a broad powerband that builds to a rush of high-RPM power surging through the redline. The Revolution Max 1250 engine has been tuned specifically to deliver desirable power characteristics for the Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models, with an emphasis on smooth low-end torque delivery and low-speed throttle control applicable to off-road riding.

“Through its history Harley-Davidson has embraced technological evolution while respecting the heritage of our brand, with engines that produce real-world performance for real-life riders,” said Harley-Davidson Chief Engineer Alex Bozmoski. “The Revolution Max 1250 is a clean-sheet, advanced-design effort that will carry Pan America riders over new horizons with reliability, efficiency, and exciting performance.”

