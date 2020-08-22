Husqvarna Wins Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award

The AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship took place August 4-8 at the legendary Loretta Lynn Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee and it was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Stilez Robertson who came away with the event’s highest honor – the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award – after an impressive performance at the world’s largest and most prestigious amateur motocross event.

Robertson concluded his amateur racing career in a dominant fashion as he claimed a pair of titles in the premier 250 Pro Sport and Open Pro Sport classes. Scoring 2-1-1 finishes in the former class, and 1-2-1 finishes in the latter, Robertson showed tremendous consistency and poise throughout the week.

The Bakersfield, California native went on to make his professional debut in the 250MX class last Saturday at the opening round of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, where he concluded the day with 22nd overall after getting caught up in a race-ending pileup during Moto 1.

Podium Finishers

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Evan Ferry put forth a solid performance throughout the week as he secured second overall in the Supermini 2 (13-16) class with consistent 2-2-2 moto finishes, as well as third overall in the Supermini 1 (12-15) class with 4-5-2 finishes.

Additionally, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Talon Hawkins earned a second-place finish in the Schoolboy 1 (12-17) B/C division with a solid 2-2-2 across the board. He also finished fourth-overall in the 125cc (12-17) B/C class with 7-3-3 finishes for the week.

In total, Husqvarna Motorcycles riders earned 12 overall podiums, five moto-wins and 32 podium-finishes throughout the week.