Almost 50 new 2023 Ducati models await those who dare to pay to push the limits. New 2023 Ducati: Next Gen Freedom. Ducati attempts to rewrite history by introducing the most expensive MSRP lineup ever from any manufacturer, seriously! From $9000 to eye-watering $83000 prices. Still interested? Then the most affordable new 2023 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, Scrambler Icon, Scrambler Full Throttle you’ll love. The 2023 Ducati Monster Plus isn’t a bad next deal either or the 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 and 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950 both come around $15k.

On the other side of the scale, if you have an extra TENS OF THOUSANDS of dollars burning a hole in your wallet we have the 2023 Ducati XDiavel Nera and 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pike’s Peak for $30k, 2023 Ducati Panigale V4SP2 for $40k, and the “how much did you pay” 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini at $68k and “you did what” 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti for an extremely affordable $83k… yes, $83,000 dollars for an engine, seat and some plastic on two tires. I mean, you can buy a 2023 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 for that.

You may not even be aware that Ducati means more than gas powered motorcycles in 2023 yet. If this is news to you, then get ready for Ducati eco bicycles! Who needs an engine when you have petals! For $10,000 you can get yourself one of these babies: 2023 Ducati TK-01RR, TK-01RR Limited Edition, MIG-S, Futa, Futa AXS, and Futa Limited Edition. Plus for those looking into the near future the electric, 2023 Ducati FIM Enel MotoE World Cup and 2023 Ducati MotoE V21L.

Hopefully, Ducati comes to their senses and lowers pricing or introduces more affordable motorcycles. Being #1 is awesome, but not if it is #1 in price, there is just TOO MUCH competition out there. Come on Ducati, you can do better.

For those interested in better value motorcycles, check out our New Value 2023 Honda Models Announced article from a month ago where I highlight some sweet deals under $7k like the 2023 Honda CB500F or these affordable deals:

Under $5000

– 2023 BMW G310R

Under $6000

– 2023 Honda CRF300LS

Under $7000

– 2023 Royal Enfield Int 650 (aka Interceptor 650)

– 2023 Royal Enfield Continental GT650

– 2023 Honda Rebel 500 ABS

Under $8000

– 2023 Honda CB500X

– 2023 Suzuki SV650

– 2023 Honda Shadow Phantom

– 2023 Honda Shadow Aero

Under $9000

– 2023 Yamaha MT-07

– 2023 Yamaha XSR700

– 2023 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone

Electric

– 2023 Ducati FIM Enel MotoE World Cup

– 2023 Ducati MotoE V21L – Prototype

DesertX

– 2023 Ducati DesertX – New model

SuperSport

– 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950

– 2023 Ducati SuperSport 950S

Streetfighter

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V2 – Preview

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 – New model

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4S – New model

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4SP2 – New model

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini – New model, Limited Edition

– 2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Lamborghini Speciale Clienti – New model, 63 Units, Only $83k.

Superbike

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V2

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V4

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V4S

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V4R – New model

– 2023 Ducati Panigale V4SP2 – New model

Monster

– 2023 Ducati Monster Plus

– 2023 Ducati Monster SP – New model

Scrambler

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Nightshift – New model

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon – New model

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle – New model

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler 1100 Dark Pro

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled

– 2023 Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark

Diavel

– 2023 Ducati Diavel V4 – New model

– 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260 S Black & Steel

– 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260S

– 2023 Ducati Diavel 1260

– 2023 Ducati XDiavel Nera

– 2023 Ducati XDiavel Dark

– 2023 Ducati XDiavel S

eBikes

– 2023 Ducati TK-01RR

– 2023 Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition

– 2023 Ducati MIG-S

– 2023 Ducati Futa

– 2023 Ducati Futa AXS – New model

– 2023 Ducati Futa Limited Edition

Hypermotard

– 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950

– 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP

– 2023 Ducati Hypermotard 950 RVE

Multistrada

– 2023 Ducati Multistrada V2S

– 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Rally – New model

– 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4S

– 2023 Ducati Multistrada V4 Pike’s Peak

Next-Gen Freedom: Ducati Scrambler Icon, Nightshift and Full Throttle 2023

To rewrite your own history, sometimes you need to press the fast forward button. This is what Ducati Scrambler has done with this new generation, which becomes more contemporary and with an even more vibrant personality.

The next-gen “Land of Joy”, the Ducati Scrambler’s universe of freedom, fun and self-expression expands, becoming more colorful and irreverent.

The new generation of Ducati Scrambler has been completely redesigned, retaining the spirit that has made this family a worldwide success by winning over 100,000 fans: an essential, fun, easy-to-ride motorcycle with a great personality, whose uniqueness emerges even stronger thanks to an eye-catching, modern style.

The new Ducati Scrambler is the perfect choice for those who want a motorcycle with a unique and recognizable style, dynamic and fun, accessible and safe for everyday use. A motorcycle designed for those who seek freedom and want to share their style and way of being with others.

The second generation confirms the simplicity and authenticity that have always represented essential values for all Ducati Scrambler enthusiasts. The air-cooled twin-cylinder Desmodue engine, trellis frame, wide handlebars, low center of gravity and fun riding are enhanced by advanced electronics and more modern style in lines and concepts.

The result of this recipe are three Ducati Scrambler models: Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. Three differently styled motorcycles, united by a relaxed riding position and low weight, to offer enthusiasts of all experiences and abilities great riding pleasure, on urban journeys as well as on out-of-town trips.

The Style

The new Ducati Scrambler keeps its iconic design intact while evolving its distinctive elements in a contemporary key.

The front DRL (Daytime Running Light), recognizable at first glance thanks to the 4 circular sectors (a trademark of the Ducati Scrambler universe), tapers and becomes sharper to have a more modern and elegant cut. The front headlight, now full LED, retains the iconic “X”, redesigned and applied to the exterior for an even more distinctive style. The design of the rear light, which remains full LED, also evolves while maintaining the classic and recognizable semicircle shape. Also LED are the turn signals.

The steel tank has been redesigned and equipped with an interchangeable cover that, along with the fenders and details on the headlamp, gives the bike its color and allows easy, quick but complete customization. Elegant anodized aluminum covers below the tank complete the renewed design of the front of the bike.

The new instrumentation with 4.3-inch color TFT cluster and dedicated HMI makes the new Ducati Scrambler even more modern, integrating perfectly with the style of the bike in its shapes and information display.

A key element of the Ducati Scrambler’s personality, the twin-cylinder Desmodue engine has new clutch and alternator covers featuring the “X” logo, while the belt covers now have a more refined shape in keeping with the bike’s new style. The exhaust, also evolved, has even more essential lines and the turn of the headers leaves the engine fully exposed.

The Technique

The new Ducati Scrambler has also been renewed in its technical contents and lightened by 4 kg, thus obtaining a more manageable and easy to ride bike.

The chassis is all new and makes an important contribution to the bike’s overall weight reduction. The trellis frame has been updated and lightened. The swingarm is new and is now combined with a shock absorber repositioned towards the center of the bike. The engine has also undergone some updates that has reduced its weight. Finally, for a sportier feel, the rear frame is now separate from the main frame.

Riding improvements also come from a slightly increased steering angle that contributes to ease of use both in maneuvering and in city traffic. Newly designed wheels confirm the 18” and 17” sizes at the front and rear, respectively.

The Desmodue engine, which has always been a distinctive feature of the Ducati Scrambler, has been modernized in its contents, is about 2.5 kg lighter than the previous generation, and is now equipped with a new eight-disc clutch with a softer pull. The clutch is also more compact, which has made it possible to reduce the side encumbrance of its cover, thus offering more space for the rider’s foot. The new Ducati Scrambler is equipped with a bearing-mounted shift drum, which allows for smoother and more precise shifting.

Ducati Scrambler is even more fun and safer with the introduction of Ride by Wire throttle management. This solution, which on the one hand makes the engine’s response ready at every opening angle of the throttle, while remaining progressive and easy to manage at all rpm, on the other allows the adoption of Ducati Traction Control and to have two Riding Modes: Road and Wet. The latter, designed specifically for riding on wet surfaces, offers a smoother throttle response and a traction control calibration more oriented to stability and safety. Standard equipment is completed by Cornering ABS, which is essential for making riding even safer.

Thanks to the introduction of Ride by Wire, the new generation of Desmodue engine has the option to mount the Quick Shift up/down, standard equipment on the Full Throttle and available as an accessory on the rest of the range.

Also available as an accessory is the Ducati Multimedia System, which offers the ability to manage music and calls by connecting your smartphone to the bike.

The air-cooled, two-valve twin-cylinder engine confirms the maximum power output of 73 hp, and is also available in a 35 kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license. The Ducati Scrambler Icon, as well as Full Throttle* and Nightshift, will arrive at dealerships in March 2023.

* Please contact your local dealer to check product availability

Ducati Scrambler Icon

The Icon version represents the Ducati Scrambler par excellence. The new tank is the element that shapes the customization concept of the new Ducati Scrambler Icon. In fact, the colored portion is a replaceable cover, as the fenders, the tags on the wheels, and the little front headlight covers. The look of the Ducati Scrambler can adapt to all tastes with great ease. In fact, the three standard colors (’62 Yellow, Thrilling Black and Ducati Red) are joined by six more, available as accessory kits, to dress up the new Ducati Scrambler Icon in nine different liveries. Available colors include Rio Celeste, which represents one of the lightest and liveliest hues on the Ducati Scrambler color scale. Or Jade Green, which is inspired by jade and distinguished by a soft sheen, or Velvet Red.

The Ducati Scrambler Icon features a revised handlebar that is lower and closer to the rider, allowing more control over the bike. The seat has been redesigned, with a more tapered and streamlined shape. Completing the design of this new generation of Icon are black under-seat side panels with Ducati Scrambler graphics.

Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle

The Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle is the sportiest proposal in the 2023 range and is inspired by U.S. flat track competitions on dirt ovals. The side number plates bear the number 62 (1962 was the debut year of the first Ducati Scrambler) in perfect Tracker style and, along with the skid plate, define a decidedly grittier aesthetic for those who do not want to go unnoticed.

The Full Throttle’s sporty character is underlined by the sport-look seat cover, the dedicated livery in GP19 Red/Dark Stealth, and the black finish of the exhaust heat shields and front side covers. A shorter front fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals* and standard Quick Shift up/down complete the package.

Also available as an accessory is the Rosso GP19 seat cover, which gives the bike a sporty single-seat look.

Even the riding position, thanks to a variable section handlebar compared to the Icon version, changes and becomes sportier. * In countries where homologated

Ducati Scrambler Nightshift

The most elegant among the proposals in the Ducati Scrambler 2023 range is the Nightshift, distinguished by more classic and refined details, such as the saddle, in Café Racer style, stitched and in the dark leather shade, or the alternation of glossy and matte surfaces. Ducati Scrambler Nightshift, like Full Throttle, features side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminum aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals*.

Nebula Blue coloring and spoked wheels, now completely black, make the Nightshift decidedly sophisticated in appearance, which is completed – as on the previous generation model of the same name – with a flat-set variable-section handlebar and bar-end mirrors, also in café racer style. * In countries where omologated

Customization

To give fans the chance to express their personality in the best possible way, Ducati Scrambler offers a wide choice in terms of clothing and accessories. The collection of the latter starts with the three exhaust proposals made by Termignoni, starting with the street-legal silencer with black finish and contrasting ring available in yellow, red or blue. It continues with the complete steel exhaust, not street-legal, mounted in a high side position in perfect Flat Track style, with black finish and accompanied by dedicated mapping for the ECU*. The third proposal is a street-legal short silencer, also in steel, again with black finish and accompanied by dedicated map*. For these two versions, too, it will be possible to choose the color of the contrasting ring among the three proposed colors.

The catalogue of course includes other accessories, including saddles, the aforementioned colored covers, many details machined from billet – footpegs, mirrors, tank caps – and soft bags, all viewable via the online configurator.

Milestone’s capsule clothing is characterized by a casual, outdoor and contemporary style. Garments designed for both motorcycle and everyday use. The capsule consists of technical and lifestyle garments.

Technical garments include a jet helmet with a rigid and durable composite fiber outer shell made in collaboration with Arai, as well as gloves and a technical jacket consisting of a soft shell with protectors and a water-repellent inner down jacket that can also be worn separately. The jacket is available in men’s and women’s versions.

The line is completed with Downtown C1 pants, Company C4 jeans, and Downtown C2 boots.

The lifestyle garments are born to wear the Ducati Scrambler style in every situation. The Hybrid sweatshirt, available in men’s and women’s versions, is designed to combine the concepts of sweatshirt and down jacket. Within the line we find a variety of other garments such as t-shirts, sweatshirts and caps, unique and easy to wear garments for all occasions.

The capsule can be purchased at Ducati dealerships or on the online shop. * Accessory not homologated for road use

Main standard equipment

Scrambler Icon

Colours

62 Yellow, Thrilling Black, Ducati Red

Customization kit in colour

Metallic: Green, Light Blue, Orange

Opaque: Green, Blue, Red

Equipment

Scrambler Full Throttle

Colours

o Red GP 19 / Dark Stealth

Equipment

Like Icon, plus:

Teardrop steel tank with new customizable plastic covers

New 4.3″ TFT instrumentation

Double beam steel trellis frame with bolted rear sub-frame

New distribution covers

New exhaust

New cast aluminium swingarm

New 18” spoke alloy wheels at the front and 17” at the rear

Headlight with DRL

Rear light with LED technology

LED turn indicators

2 Riding Modes (Road and Wet)

Two-channel ABS Cornering as standard

Traction control

Quickshifter ready

New lighter eight-disc clutch with hydraulic clutch control

Ducati Multimedia System ready

803 cc air-cooled L-twin engine

Radiator cover and aluminium frame

Low weight (170 kg dry) and low centre of gravity

Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres

Under-seat compartment with USB socket

Scrambler Nightshift

Colours

Nebula Blue

Equipment

Like Icon, plus:

Side number plates

Sporty front mudguard and tail without mudguard

Spoked wheels

Low handlebar

Bar-end mirrors

Dedicated livery and saddle

Ducati Performance direction indicators

Engine

The engine of the Ducati Scrambler is an L-twin, two valves, air and oil cooled 803 cc unit, EURO 5 approved. It has a bore of 88 mm and a stroke of 66 mm and has been revised, and equipped with Ride-by-Wire throttle control, to favour smooth acceleration at any speed. The Scrambler Desmodue engine has clutch and alternator crankcases and covers in aluminium. The plastic strap covers allow a weight reduction of about 400 grams

The adoption of the Ride-by-Wire system has also made it possible to define two Riding Modes, Road and Wet, to adapt power delivery to the context, and to equip the Scrambler with traction control adjustable on 4 levels of intervention and which can be deactivated.

The Scrambler Desmodue engine integrates perfectly with the compact steel fuel tank with its characteristic teardrop shape and has been equipped with a 50 mm diameter electronically controlled throttle body, to ensure smooth delivery in all conditions.

The new eight-disc clutch, in oil bath, is derived from the Monster with hydraulic control and guarantees a very lightly loaded clutch and excellent modulation: a great help in managing constant stops and starts in city traffic. This generation of Desmodue also boasts a bearing mounted shift drum to make shifting more precise and smooth. The six-speed gearbox can now be equipped with a quickshifter, offered as an option on the Icon and instead included in the standard equipment on Full Throttle and Nightshift.

The Scrambler twin-cylinder Desmodue, designed to favour smooth running and smooth acceleration at all revs, has a power output of 73 hp at 8,250 rpm and a torque value of 65.2 Nm at 7,000 rpm.

Chassis

The Ducati Scrambler is equipped with a tubular steel trellis frame with double upper beam with bolted rear frame, to meet the needs of tuners who want to push towards radical customizations. Essential and elegant, the Scrambler frame embraces the engine and extends up to under the saddle. The steering head is now inclined by 24° and, together with 108 mm of trail, offers nimbleness in traffic as well as between the hairpin bends in the mountains. Thanks to the wide handlebar, moving between urban obstacles becomes child’s play with the Scrambler.

The fuel tank, made of steel in the unmistakable teardrop shape, has a capacity of 13.5 litres. The frame and the chassis dimensions of the Scrambler allow for a relaxed, easy but at the same time fun ride. The Ducati Scrambler is an intuitive and nimble bike that gives great riding satisfaction in both inside and outside the city.

The Scrambler suspension is Kayaba and uses a 41 mm upside-down fork and a shock absorber with adjustable spring preload. Both allow a wheel travel of 150 mm to best cope with any road roughness. This mix of comfort and performance confirms the multi-purpose attitude of the Ducati Scrambler, to always allow the rider in the saddle to express himself.

The Ducati Scrambler, in the Icon and Full Throttle models, is equipped as standard with new fourteen-spoke aluminium wheels. The Night Shift model instead adopts spoked wheels. The 3.00” x 18” front and 5.50” x 17” rear rims have been designed to be lightweight and feature Pirelli MT60 RS 110/80 ZR18 tyres at the front and 180/55 ZR17 at the rear.

To ensure maximum braking performance, a single 330 mm diameter disc has been mounted at the front, coupled to a Brembo four-piston monobloc caliper with radial attachment. At the rear, on the other hand, there is a 245 mm disc and a single-piston caliper.