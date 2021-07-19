Powerful new 2022 Yamaha Motorcycles

July 19, 2021
25 powerful new 2022 Yamaha motorcycles launch into action today! Be the first to see the new lineup at Total Motorcycle.  New engines, improved suspension, updated brakes, enhanced ergonomics, and new modern styling meet cutting-edge performance for the highest levels of competition. From the new YZF-R7 supersport to new adventure bikes, competition and recreation motocross, off-road, cross-country and don’t forget new scooters too! 2022 motorcycle models, amazing new bikes awaits you right here at Total Motorcycle.

2022 Motorcycle Model Guide, BIG features, HUGE photos, FULL specifications that you won’t find anywhere else in one spot… period.

2022 Yamaha PW50

Supersport

– 2022 Yamaha YZF-R7 – New model

 

Adventure Touring / Dual Sport

– 2022 Yamaha XT250

– 2022 Yamaha TW200

 

2022 Yamaha YZ125

Scooters

– 2022 Yamaha Zuma 125 – New model (USA)

– 2022 Yamaha BWs 125 – New model (Canada)

 

 

Motocross

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450F – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250F Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250F – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA, UK)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125 Monster Energy Yamaha Racing Edition – New model (USA, UK)

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ85 – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ85LW – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ65

 

2022 Yamaha TW200

Off-Road Competition / Cross Country

– 2022 Yamaha YZ450FX – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250FX – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ250X – New model

– 2022 Yamaha YZ125X – New model

 

 

Off-Road Recreation

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R230

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R125LE – (Canada)

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R110E

– 2022 Yamaha TT-R50E – (Canada)

– 2022 Yamaha PW50

 

2022 Yamaha YZF-R7

