2024 Yamaha Line: Stunning Sport Heritage Range!

Born Iconic: The New XSR900 GP – The embodiment of Yamaha Racing history

Blending nostalgic design with the latest technology

The Sport Heritage range pays tribute to some of the most iconic motorcycles from Yamaha’s rich history by blending nostalgic design with the very latest in high performance engine and chassis technology.

Each XSR model takes inspiration and design cues from some of the most significant bikes built by Yamaha in its 68-year history but sees no compromise in modern day performance by bonding this timeless beauty with cutting edge riding technology.

Racing is in Yamaha’s DNA. Yamaha Motor Company has been competing in, and winning, motorcycle races since its inception – pushing the limits of both man and machine. Yamaha’s first ever motorcycle, the YA-1, won the Mount Fuji Ascent Race in 1955 shortly after the company was founded.

Since then, Yamaha has amassed countless victories at all levels from local grassroots amateur racing to the premier class of Grand Prix.

First released in 2016, the XSR900 has long featured subtle hints to Yamaha’s racing pedigree and in 2021, the latest generation XSR900 went one step further with clear design cues taken from race machines of the 1980s and 1990s while maintaining its position as a heritage roadster.

For 2024, the nod to Yamaha’s racing tradition takes another leap with the introduction of the new XSR900 GP, which pays homage to some of the most celebrated race machines from Yamaha’s illustrious past in a way never seen before in the Sports Heritage range.

Combining a sense of 1980s Grand Prix nostalgia with the very latest technology including the iconic, torque-rich 890cc CP3 engine, R1-derived six-axis IMU and lean sensitive rider aids, the XSR900 GP embodies Yamaha’s Racing history without sacrificing modern day performance.

The ‘Golden Era’ of Grand Prix racing

Yamaha first entered a road racing world championship event at the Grand Prix of France.

The first premier class title came for Yamaha in the 1970s, with Giacomo Agostini, and further championship crowns followed later in the decade.

But it was in the 1980s that Yamaha secured its legacy in what would become known as the ‘Golden Era’ for Grand Prix racing. ‘King’ Kenny Roberts rode his YZR500 to a third consecutive title in 1980 but, following that success, Yamaha endured a tough few seasons battling for supremacy with its rivals.

This led to a re-think in approach, with a change in focus to developing race bikes with a priority on a rider’s feeling with the machine.

Not only would this new strategy lay the groundwork for further Grand Prix success (Yamaha won six 500cc Grand Prix titles between 1984 and 1992), but technology developed during this period went on to shape the future of the production sport motorcycle to this day.

Having moved to a slimmer V4 engine in 1982, Yamaha’s engineers turned to developing a frame in which to house this powerplant. The idea was to produce a frame the same width of the V4 motor that would envelop it, like a cage.

This marked the birth of what would become the iconic Deltabox frame, which first featured in the 1982 YZR500 OW61 Grand Prix machine. Offering outstanding rigidity and feedback, just where a rider needed it most, the Deltabox posed such a significant step forward that just three years later Yamaha introduced it to a production model for the first time, with the TZR250 bringing the characteristics of the YZR factory race machine to the road.

And now, 40 years on, the Deltabox style frame remains at the heart of many Yamaha motorcycles, including the new XSR900 GP.

Born out of respect

The English proverb ‘Manners Maketh Man’ derives from a shared understanding that courtesy, good manners and respect are essential to the preservation of good human interaction and relationships.

It is this concept which formed the starting point for the design of XSR900 GP, in harmony with the Faster Sons philosophy of respecting the origin, learning from the past and creating a better machine for the modern-day rider.

The aim was not to create a replica, but instead release a model that pays the utmost respect to the past, while holding its own with the latest in performance and technology. That is the XSR900 GP.

A sense of nostalgia in every detail

1980s inspired cowling

Aesthetically, Grand Prix bikes took a significant step in the 1980s, moving from the curvaceous bodywork of the 1970s towards the ‘boxier’ design seen from the mid-80s onwards. These squarer fairings would set the trend for the next decade not only at Grand Prix level but in production bikes too.

The XSR900 GP features an upper cowling reminiscent of this era, not only with a clear influence from the 1980s YZR Grand Prix bikes but also with notes of the FZR and TZR production sports machines of the late 1980s and early 1990s. To maintain the race-bike look, the XSR900’s round LED headlamp is replaced by a compact lens module, neatly hidden in the front cowling, creating a sense of unity with the front fairing while maintaining excellent illumination.

The bodywork is not only a symbol of the past in looks alone, but the method in which it is fixed in position is also inspired by the 1980s, with a tubed structure connecting the cowling to the frame and straight brackets supporting the dash creating a rider’s view with a genuine golden era feel.

To emphasise the classic cockpit feeling, the upper fairing stay is supported by a nut structure identical to that used for the original TZ250. In true racing style, this structure is fastened with a beta pin, marking the first time Yamaha has used such a fastening on a mass-produced production model for public road use.

The function behind the move from the curvaceous cowlings of the 1970s to the more squared off style of the 1980s was to both improve aerodynamic efficiency and protect the rider from the wind coming from higher performance; and this is no different with the XSR900 GP.

While the windscreen and individual knuckle guards incorporate a taste of the 1980s; it’s not solely about looks. The power output and gear ratio of the 890cc CP3 engine are identical to that of the XSR900, but the front cowling structure of the XSR900 GP increases both acceleration and top speed while the ducts on the side panels efficiently discharge heart from the radiator to maximise cooling performance.

The colour-matched seat cover fits over the passenger seat to complete the racer look with a boxy 1980s style rear end hiding the rear light, while a seat stopper on top of the seat cowling keeps the rider in position to enhance the feeling of acceleration.

Colours reminiscent of the Rainey years

Adorned in one of the most iconic Yamaha Grand Prix colours of all time, the XSR900 GP is available in a heritage livery inspired by the machines ridden by riders such as Wayne Rainey to multiple 500cc Grand Prix World Championships in the 1980s and early 1990s, complete with authentic yellow number boards on both front and rear cowlings.

The Deltabox-style chassis and swing arm are finished in silver to better evoke the era of the 1980s prototypes and emphasise the character of the Deltabox style frame itself.

Yamaha Motorcycles and Scooters for 2024: The power to add another dimension

Next generation MT-09 and MT-09 SP, new XSR900 GP, Ténéré 700 Extreme and the all-new RayZR urban scooter and a range of vibrant new motorcycle and scooter colours

Yamaha’s 2024 range offers Europe’s motorcycle and scooter riders the very widest selection of models covering every category. Founded in 1955 by Genichi Kawakami, Yamaha Motor Company has focused on creating innovative and rewarding machines that are designed to offer KANDO to its customers – the inner feeling of deep satisfaction and intense excitement felt when encountering something of exceptional value, quality and performance.

From the company’s inspirational FEEL range through to the thrilling RACE models and the stylish MOVE scooters, every Yamaha is so much more than the sum of its parts. Conceived, designed and manufactured by people who have a real passion for what they do, Yamaha motorcycles and scooters have the power to add another dimension to everyone’s life.

For 2024 Yamaha will be introducing two completely restyled and higher specification MT-09 and MT-09 SP Hyper Naked models, an entirely new Sport Heritage model, the XSR900 GP, with a design evocative of the GP racers of the 80s and 90s, plus an Adventure segment off road focused Ténéré 700 Extreme – and the Urban Mobility line is strengthened with the launch of the dynamic, affordable and lightweight new RayZR scooter. The Ténéré 700 Extreme and Ténéré 700 Explore models will add yet more depth to the choice available for Adventure riders and besides these new models, a wide selection of Yamaha motorcycles and scooters will be available in a range of new colours.

Hyper Naked

A decade ago Yamaha took inspiration from Tokyo’s underground biker movement – the Dark Side of Japan – and created the original MT-09. And ever since that day Yamaha’s Hyper Naked models have dominated their environment. With their athletic bodywork, supersport-inspired engine and chassis designs and advanced electronic technologies, the aggressively styled MT range is the ultimate statement of intent that enables motorcyclists of all ages and experience levels to get a real taste of the Dark Side of Japan.

MT-10

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

New MT-09

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

New MT-09 SP

Continued: Icon Performance

MT-07

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

MT-03

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Midnight Black

MT-125

New: Midnight Cyan colour featuring darker grey body with cyan wheels and updated graphics

Continued: Icon Blue, Tech Black

Throughout 2024, the Hyper Naked models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Adventure

Yamaha has been a major player in the Adventure world since the XT500 won the first ever Paris-Dakar Rally. 40 years ago the very first Ténéré opened up a new era of world travel for every rider who wanted to go beyond the Next Horizon – and the latest Ténéré 700 range includes the Ténéré 700 Extreme and Ténéré 700 Explore models that will be available for 2024.

Ténéré 700 World Raid

New: Icon Blue with new graphics

New: Mistral Grey with new graphics

Ténéré 700 Extreme

New: Existing Icon Blue with new model-specific graphics and gold anodised wheels

Ténéré 700 Explore

New: Existing Tech Kamo with new model-specific graphics and gold anodised wheels

Throughout 2024, the Adventure models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Sport Heritage

Featuring iconic colours and beautifully sculpted bodywork, Yamaha Sport Heritage bikes capture the true spirit of some of Yamaha’s legendary historic machines from the past. Equipped with the latest engine and chassis designs and benefitting from sophisticated electronic control technology, the XSR models deliver a truly unique riding experience that never fails to get the heart beating faster. The new XSR900 GP is the true embodiment of Yamaha’s illustrious racing past, with an iconic look reminiscent of the 1980s Grand Prix bikes, paired with some of the most advanced technology available in the class.

XSR900 GP

New: Legend Red

New: Power Grey

XSR900

New: Legend Red

Continued: Midnight Black

XSR700

New: Historic Blue

New: Existing Historic White with new graphics

Throughout 2024, the Sport Heritage models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Price and availability

The XSR900 GP will be available at Yamaha dealers starting from April 2024, and the XSR900 and XSR700 will be available from February 2024 and March 2024 respectively. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Sport Touring

Driven by high torque crossplane engines and featuring ergonomic chassis designs with wind-beating fairings, Yamaha Sport Touring models can handle everything from a transcontinental tour through to weekends away and daily commuting. Available with luggage fitted as standard on the GT models.

Tracer 7

New: Existing Midnight Black with new graphics and coloured front fender

New: Existing Icon Performance with new graphics and coloured front fender

New: Existing Redline with new graphics and coloured front fender

Throughout 2024, the Sport Touring models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Supersport

No other manufacturer offers such a complete line-up of premium Supersport machinery. Each model from the 1000cc R1M and R1 through to the 125cc R125 has Yamaha’s racing DNA running through it, ensuring that every R-Series machine is ready to give the most exhilarating riding experience. As well as the street legal models, the range includes specialist race machinery such as the R1 GYTR, R6 GYTR and R6 RACE models that have been developed for racing and track day use only.

R1M

New: Icon Performance with colour and graphic changes

R1

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

R1 GYTR

Continued: Primer White

R7

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

R6 GYTR

New: Tech Black with update to GYTR kit

R6 RACE:

Continued: Primer White

R3

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes

New: Yamaha Black with colour and graphic changes

R125

New: Icon Blue with colour and graphic changes|

New: Midnight Black with colour and graphic changes

Throughout 2024, the Supersport models will feature an update to the exhaust system related to noise compliance.

Sport Scooter

Yamaha’s dynamic MAX range is the most successful line-up in the world of Sport Scooters. It all began in 2001 with the iconic Yamaha TMAX, a truly remarkable machine that totally transformed the market two decades ago by offering motorcycle performance and handling with scooter simplicity and convenience. Then in 2006 the original XMAX models opened up a whole new market and introduced thousands of customers to a fun, stylish and economical way to commute – with the chance to enjoy dynamic and sporty leisure riding at weekends.

Offering everyone the ultimate riding experience while inspiring unrivalled pride of ownership, the latest connected MAX range represents one of the biggest steps forward in Yamaha Sport Scooter design in recent years.

For 2024 all Sport Scooters models will be available in one new colour and a continued colour.

TMAX Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

TMAX

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sword Grey

XMAX 300 Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

XMAX 300

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sonic Grey

XMAX 125 Tech MAX

New: Dark Magma

Continued: Tech Black

XMAX 125

New: Icon Black

Continued: Sonic Grey

Price and availability

All Sport Scooter models will be available at Yamaha dealers starting in December 2023. Please contact your national Yamaha press officer for more detailed information on the local prices.

Urban Mobility

New RayZR entry-level 125cc scooter

RayZR is an easy and affordable choice for entry-level commuters who are looking for reliability, simplicity, sporty looks and a low-price for their urban transportation. Featuring dynamic motorcycle-style body design, this value for money scooter is driven by an economical 125cc Euro 5 Blue Core engine with a special electrical Power Assist for faster acceleration.

Weighing only 99 kg – making it Yamaha’s lightest scooter – RayZR is an agile performer in busy urban traffic and features an underseat storage space that can accommodate a helmet* or shopping bag. RayZR’s eco-friendly Start & Stop system automatically shuts off the engine when the scooter comes to a stop at traffic lights or junctions, improving fuel consumption by up to 4% – and the innovative new Smart Motor generator ensures ultra-quiet engine starts.

The RayZR with it’s renowned Yamaha reliability and a wide dealer network, is a competitively priced 125cc scooter gives urban riders the opportunity to buy into a premium brand where peace of mind comes as standard.

RayZR

New: Anodized Red

New: Midnight Black

Urban Mobility

Getting around the city is easier and more enjoyable on a Yamaha Urban Mobility scooter. With a truly diverse offering that includes 2-wheel and 3-wheel models from 125cc through to 300cc – as well as an electric scooter – Yamaha’s Urban Mobility range caters for many different lifestyles and tastes.

The Tricity (300cc/125cc) 3-wheelers give a feeling of added confidence on wet or bumpy surfaces, making them ideal for new riders – and the Tricity 300 can be ridden on a B car licence in many countries.** Along with the top-selling NMAX 125, together with the easy to ride D’elight and the electric NEO’s, Yamaha continues to supply the best range of alternative transport solutions for the city.

For 2024 all Urban Mobility models will be available in one or more new colours, except the NMAX 125 and NEO’s for which all colours are continued.

The Ténéré Spirit lives on

Inspired by the Yamaha XT model that won the inaugural Dakar Rally, the original Ténéré opened up a new world of possibilities when it was introduced 40 years ago. This legendary motorcycle, equipped with a long range fuel tank, high torque engine and rugged chassis was Yamaha’s first Adventure bike that went on to inspire generations of riders to push the limits, explore the globe and discover iconic places that were previously out of reach.

Carrying forward the authentic rugged DNA and go-anywhere attitude of its predecessor, the Ténéré 700 has proved to be one of the company’s most successful models. Built with the very essence of the original bike – that is to open up the world and make long distance travel accessible to every rider – Yamaha’s best-selling Adventure bike has established a loyal following in a very short time.

For 2024 the Ténéré line-up is strengthened with the addition of the Ténéré 700 Explore. Designed to give today’s globetrotters the opportunity to enjoy the journey as much as they look forward to arriving at their destination, this new Adventure model underlines Yamaha’s dedication to offering the most diverse selection of machinery to suit a wide range of lifestyles.

Ténéré 700 Explore – Increased comfort, capability and accessibility

With its lower 860mm seat height and increased levels of comfort and convenience, the Ténéré 700 Explore is designed to make it easier for anyone to discover the Next Horizon.

Revised front and rear KYB suspension systems feature a 20mm reduction in wheel travel to achieve a lower seat height for easier ground access and greater low speed controllability – and the front and rear spring rates are increased slightly for even more confident handling when fully loaded.

The Ténéré 700 Explore’s screen is higher and wider than standard, giving a 50% larger surface area for improved riding comfort during adverse weather conditions – and the quickshifter with CP2-specific settings gives seamless upshifts. With side case stays fitted as standard equipment, customers can choose to fit Yamaha’s Genuine hard or soft luggage at additional cost.

Ténéré 700 Explore: Exclusive features

43mm KYB front forks, 190mm wheel travel (20mm less than Ténéré 700)

Remotely adjustable rear shock absorber, 180mm wheel travel (20mm less than Ténéré 700)

Lower 860mm seat height for improved ground access and controllability (15mm less than Ténéré 700)

50% larger screen area for increased wind protection

Side case stays fitted as original equipment

Choice of Genuine Yamaha hard or soft side cases (additional cost)

Quickshifter for seamless upshifts

Darkness Refined: The New MT-09 SP – A deeper level of Darkness with a premium specification and exclusive features

A Decade of the MT Revolution

Ten years ago, Yamaha changed the game with the introduction of a radical new machine which kick-started the Hyper Naked revolution and changed everything in the world of motorcycling.

The three-cylinder MT-09 was a bike like no other. Deviating from the norms of Japanese motorcycle design, this new model sought its inspiration from the edgy and dynamic motorcycle urban sub-culture found on the streets of Japan’s largest cities – the Dark Side of Japan.

The result was a bold and exciting machine that stimulated the senses with every twist of the throttle, introducing another dimension to riding and the start of a new era for Yamaha.

Over 385,000 MT models have been sold across Europe since, each and every one of them inspiring motorcycle riders from young to old with their exhilarating torque-rich performance and aggressive, edgy styling.

The New MT-09: Sharper, Purer, More Refined

The MT-09 marks its 10th anniversary with a comprehensive new bodywork intended to amplify the feeling of the CP3’s iconic torquey acceleration.

The styling concept behind the MT-09 has always been that of ‘functional beauty’, eliminating unnecessary features and embodying a ‘less is more’ approach. Each detail has been re-considered to reinforce the MT-09’s pure aggression and maximise an engaged riding experience.

And for those seeking a refined, ultimate Dark Side of Japan experience, the new MT-09 SP takes the already exceptional MT-09 platform even further with a higher specification including upgraded suspension and brakes, an exclusive look and finish plus track-focused technology and electronics.

The Dark Knight: Unleash your Darkness with the Next Generation MT-09 – Sharper new look, refined riding position, intelligent technology

The Purest Hyper Naked

As the original Hyper Naked born out of the Dark Side of Japan, the MT-09 has always been the purest of all MT models, with its dark and mysterious aesthetic and grin-inducing performance leaving a lasting impression on every rider.

The game-changing MT-09 broke cover in 2013, just one year after the triple-cylinder CP3 engine concept was first shown suspended in an intricate wire frame at the Cologne Motorcycle Show.

The first MT-09 brought pure emotion and excitement back to the world of motorcycling, kick-starting the Hyper Naked revolution that would change everything.

For 2024, Yamaha has taken the MT-09 to the next level of Darkness, combining intelligence and style, further pursuing the sharpened purity of the Dark Side of Japan.

The new MT-09 offers an even more thrilling riding experience with pure adrenaline, aggressive and edgy styling and a premium specification featuring the latest in technological advancements.

A Decade of the Dark Side of Japan

The introduction of the MT-09 marked a step away from conventional Japanese motorcycle design and introduced a bold, abstract new direction for Yamaha inspired by the unique urban motorcycle sub-culture found on the streets of Japan’s largest cities.

Signifying an exciting new era for Yamaha, the MT-09 featured aggressive styling, a chassis designed for the most agile handling and a torque-laden CP3 engine, with aesthetics and performance designed to stimulate the senses.

Stripped of unnecessary bodywork, packed neatly into a compact aluminium frame and equipped with Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T), the MT was the perfect blend of high performance, cutting-edge technology and purposeful functionality.

The new dawn was here and the Dark Side of Japan was unleashed upon the world.

The Beginning of a Hyper Naked Revolution

Over the years, the MT-09 has evolved into one of the most significant and successful models in the Yamaha range, earning its status as one of the most iconic motorcycles in Yamaha’s history.

The MT-09’s introduction was soon reinforced by the arrival of the MT-07, another highly successful motorcycle that established itself as the runaway market leader for many consecutive years.

The Hyper Naked segment is now one of the most important and successful in Yamaha’s range, featuring a total of eight models progressing through the experience levels from the learner-friendly 125cc MT-125 to the 1000cc MT-10 SP, the halo model of the line-up.

New MT-09: Sharper, Purer, More Refined

A Slimmer, Sharper New Look

The MT-09 marks its 10th anniversary with a comprehensive new design intended to amplify the feeling of the CP3’s iconic torquey acceleration.

Based on the concept of ‘3D Riding’, allowing the rider to move more freely on the machine, the 2024 MT-09 bodywork is inspired by Yamaha’s YZ motocross bikes, which also require a high degree of freedom in riding position.

The styling concept behind the MT-09 has always been that of ‘functional beauty’, eliminating unnecessary features and embodying a ‘less is more’ approach. Each and every detail has been reconsidered to reinforce the MT-09’s pure aggressive look and maximise an engaged riding experience.

